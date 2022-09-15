Read full article on original website
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
Bill Gates Still Moved To Tears By Warren Buffett Philanthropy: Here's How Many Berkshire Hathaway Shares Were Donated
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. One of the most philanthropic billionaires of all time is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The CEO recently made his annual gift to the Gates Foundation. Here’s what Bill Gates had to say of the gift and how much Buffett has donated to the foundation over the years.
Falling Home Sales Send Shock Waves Through Home Retailers And Flippers: How Bad Could It Get?
As mortgage rates topped 6%, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, new home buyers are being squeezed on multiple fronts since elevated home prices, interest rates, and rising inflation are adding to everyone's bottom line. With the bond market pricing in the Fed hiking interest rates by...
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Over $1.6M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In An Hour As Bitcoin, Ethereum Spike
As the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD shot up in the early hours of Tuesday, $1.65 million worth of cryptocurrency shorts were liquidated. What Happened: BTC and ETH moved up 3.1% and 4.3%, respectively, over 24 hours at 1:44 a.m. EDT. In terms of total liquidations — shorts...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees This Week's Fed Meeting As 'Ripping Band-Aid Off' Moment For Apex Crypto
The two largest coins rose at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.7% to $944.8 billion at 8:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +19.7% $0.035. Helium (HNT) +15.9% $4.60. ApeCoin (APE) +15.8% $5.88...
US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., SFBS ("ServisFirst"), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on September 19, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on October 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022. About ServisFirst...
Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks
As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
LTCH & KSS Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
'I Don't Want To Own It': Jim Cramer Says This EV Stock Is 'Lethal'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nikola Corp NKLA is "lethal" and he doesn’t want to own the stock. Cramer recommended waiting for Albemarle Corp ALB to "come down a little" as he likes the "situation very much." When asked about Cheniere Energy Inc LNG,...
The Price Of Bedroom Furniture Has Gone Up Drastically
Given the supply chain disruptions of late, it's not surprising that domestic producers of furniture are now selling their goods for increasingly high prices.
