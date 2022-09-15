ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., SFBS ("ServisFirst"), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on September 19, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on October 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022. About ServisFirst...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Hedge Funds Are Piling In These 2 High Yielding Stocks

As we move further into the second half of the year, many investors will find themselves repositioning to better allocate their investments to mitigate risks. Some investors prefer to take positions in equities that hedge funds are buying, as large institutional ownership can create more demand for shares. Whether you...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow, S&P 500 Drop In Volatile Trading Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks traded lower in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 30,775.37 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 11,442.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 3,867.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
STOCKS
Benzinga

LTCH & KSS Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
