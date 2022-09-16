Scott Bakula Confirms He Won’t Appear in ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

Scott Bakula , who famously played Dr. Sam Beckett on the 1989 original series “ Quantum Leap ,” posted a statement on Instagram which confirmed his lack of involvement in the upcoming NBC reboot series.

“Here’s the simple version of what’s going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,” Bakula’s Instagram post reads.

Speculation about Bakula’s involvement in the 2022 revival have surrounded the show since the pilot episode was greenlit in January of this year, though there wasn’t any communication about Bakula’s role until the actor put out the new statement.

“As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has confused and upset so many fans of the original series,” Bakula continued.

The original series ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, with an ambiguous series finale that left the fate of Bakula’s character up in the air. One of the final title cards from the finale stated: “Sam Beckett never returned home,” fueling fan speculation about his involvement in the revival. The new series, which premieres on September 19 on NBC, is set to continue the events of the original series 30 years later, with a new cast headed by Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson and Anastasia Antonia.

Bakula ended his statement about his lack of involvement in the new series with a hopeful and supportive message for the revival’s cast and crew: “I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present.”

