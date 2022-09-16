Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Marietta chamber of commerce host ribbon cutting for Hidden Marietta Tour Company opening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday the Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening of the Anchorage mansion. Hidden Marietta Tour Co. spent time renovating the historic mansion to bring a sense of history mixed with knowledge and spookiness to the area. “Well bridging the gap between...
WTAP
City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
Firefighters spend 9 hours battling Roane County fire
Eight fire departments are battling a big residential fire in Roane County, West Virginia.
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Downtown Throwdown takes place September 17. What to expect for tonight
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after it’s pandemic break. The throwdown begins at 6 p.m. tonight and will go on until 10 p.m., last call for food will be at 9:30 and last call for drinks will be at 9:45.
Mothman Festival brings in record crowd
With the nice weather and the fact that the festival took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic organizers are expecting a huge crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 visitors.
WSAZ
I-77 partially reopens following tractor-trailer rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane has reopened along I-77 North after an accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down both nortbound lanes, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened Monday morning near exit 146 or the Silverton exit in the Ravenswood area. Dispatchers confirmed a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941. Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta. Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create. Since the monument...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
WTAP
Walking with Wiz walks to end Alzheimer’s at Tomlinson park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Tomlinson park many gathered for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Like many others team Walking with Wiz came together today to walk for a cause that has directly impacted them. “We’re walking and we formed Team Wiz for my brother, he was a...
WTAP
Paddlefest hopes to set tone for upcoming years
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Paddlefest returned to town for the first time since their pandemic break over the weekend. The main event Saturday at Point Park started with a trip to Blennerhassett island and Sunday the weekend ended with a paddling excursion at North Bend State Park. The committee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar offers traditional southern flavor
PARKERSBURG — The new Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar on Emerson Avenue is a family affair for the DeAngelos. Louis and Kristen DeAngelo opened the restaurant with their five children: Louis III, Alex, Aiden, Isabella and Leonardo. “Family is what it’s all about,” said Kristen. Louis, who...
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
wchstv.com
Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two people from region among new COVID deaths
PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
Comments / 0