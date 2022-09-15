ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

westorlandonews.com

Landsea Homes Closes on 95 Homesites in Central Florida Planned Community

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, recently announced that it closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include...
PALM BAY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

The Richest Cities in Florida

The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny start, but don’t rule out a stray storm in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the low 90s everywhere else.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?

Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
FLORIDA STATE
dailypaws.com

Sweet Opie Finds a Loving Home After Somehow Spending Over 800 Days in Florida Shelter

It's a bit of a mystery how Opie, a calm, smiley 6-year-old chow chow mix, spent so much time at The Humane Society of St. Lucie County. In fact, according to Shannon Glendinning, the humane society's marketing director, Opie was one of the calmest dogs in the shelter, laying down in his kennel as folks would walk by rather than barking his head off. He was even a playgroup "rock star," getting along famously with the shelter's other pups.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
FLORIDA STATE

