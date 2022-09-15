Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 95 Homesites in Central Florida Planned Community
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, recently announced that it closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include...
Major off-price store chain opens new location in Florida
Burlington, a popular off-price retail store chain, has opened a new location in Florida, and they are giving away some great prizes during the grand opening weekend. On Friday, September 16, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington opened its newest store location in Florida.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
The Richest Cities in Florida
The Sunshine State is known to be a perfect place for retirees, tourists, and luxury living. Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022, it seems. In this article, we have narrowed down the most affluent Floridian cities based on several factors, namely, low poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate.
WPBF News 25
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
southfloridareporter.com
Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny start, but don’t rule out a stray storm in the morning. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the low 90s everywhere else.
Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?
Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."
For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida
A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.
fox13news.com
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
A Lesson From the Past for Ron DeSantis
In the 1960s, Southern organizations tried sending African Americans to Northern states in a “cheap” PR stunt designed to embarrass and expose Northern liberals. It didn’t work.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 5 a.m....
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
dailypaws.com
Sweet Opie Finds a Loving Home After Somehow Spending Over 800 Days in Florida Shelter
It's a bit of a mystery how Opie, a calm, smiley 6-year-old chow chow mix, spent so much time at The Humane Society of St. Lucie County. In fact, according to Shannon Glendinning, the humane society's marketing director, Opie was one of the calmest dogs in the shelter, laying down in his kennel as folks would walk by rather than barking his head off. He was even a playgroup "rock star," getting along famously with the shelter's other pups.
click orlando
Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
