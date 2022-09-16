Read full article on original website
Dothan @ Smiths Station | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Dothan takes on Smiths Station.
Dothan McDonalds Lawsuit
It is our virtual 5k your way. This is our fourth year doing it. We have always had it be virtual because we have supporters in other states like Michigan and Kentucky that can participate. People register on our website lifted higher ministries.org. They can complete the 5k anywhere within the open registration which ends on October 3.
Geneva County @ GW Long | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva County takes on GW Long.
Zion Chapel @ Ariton | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Ariton.
Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County.
Pray Dothan L@L interview
Model train expo celebrates 31 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
Lifted Higher Ministries
Pray Dothan is a gathering of the churches in Dothan for prayer. The pastors of the churches in Dothan are bringing their congregations to the civic center to pray together rather than having their own individual midweek service. The churches of Dothan are coming to pray as one church across denominational and racial lines.
Baconton Charter @ Early County | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Baconton Charter takes on Early County.
Dothan man charged with elder abuse
Abbeville @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Abbeville takes on Wicksburg.
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
The Extra Point: Play of the Night
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The play of the night comes courtesy of the Enterprise Wildcats. Running Back Mykel Johnson catches the ball on a screen pass, gets out of trouble and takes it home free over 50 yards.
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass’ finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Dothan, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent release from the Opelika Post and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. Demetrius A. Conway, 38, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he...
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
The Extra Point: Baconton Charter (GA) vs Early County
BLAKELY, GA. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats are off to a tremendous start, winning the first four games and fighting for the number one rank in the region. Tongiht the Bobcats host another region squad in Baconton Charter. Early County wins 40-6.
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup. Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA. Daleville gets its second […]
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
