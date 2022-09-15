ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
National Talk Like a Pirate Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ahoy Mateys... Today is National Talk Like a Pirate Day!. Plunder awaits here in studio as a game of "Fire in the Hole" is underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
BCPS Issues Warning On Guns

(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pre-plan your life celebration

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's no time like the present to plan your own funeral. Removing this uneasy responsibility from family members during a difficult time is the most caring thing you can do. Jack Mitchell IV from Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home shares how we can prepare.
BALTIMORE, MD
Brandon Scott
New Acting Director appointed for Harford County Law Department

Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Attorney Meaghan Alegi as Acting Director for the county's law department. Glassman says Alegi will be replacing Melissa Lambert, who held the position for the past eight years and was a part of the team that reversed a $45 million reward to the developer of a proposed rubble landfill near Havre de Grace.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

