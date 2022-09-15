Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
foxbaltimore.com
National Talk Like a Pirate Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ahoy Mateys... Today is National Talk Like a Pirate Day!. Plunder awaits here in studio as a game of "Fire in the Hole" is underway.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott facing tough challenges this week. How is the Mayor responding to the recent
WBFF — The mayor has been facing challenges this week in regards to the water crisis, safe streets program, and squeegee kid issues in the city. Baltimore activist and Pastor Shannon Wright joined us to talk about how the mayor is facing some of these challenges. The city water...
foxbaltimore.com
Dan Cox cries foul over Wes Moore's book, cites concerns over Moore's origin story
Months after reports about a potential false narrative written as the bedrock to a gubernatorial candidate’s national profile, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Dan Cox called on Baltimore City Public Schools to pull a book written by his opponent. Cox addressed the media outside City Schools headquarters, standing along side the...
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
weaa.org
BCPS Issues Warning On Guns
(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
foxbaltimore.com
Pre-plan your life celebration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's no time like the present to plan your own funeral. Removing this uneasy responsibility from family members during a difficult time is the most caring thing you can do. Jack Mitchell IV from Mitchell-Wiedfeld Funeral Home shares how we can prepare.
Baltimore organizations and residents participate in National Cleanup Day
Volunteers and local business representatives mark nationwide community enhancement initiative by beautifying green space in Brooklyn neighborhood.
foxbaltimore.com
High speed chase involving teens sparks new concerns about juvenile crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a 16-mile pursuit that ended on I- 83, the dramatic end to a high-speed chase that had weaved its way in traffic from Baltimore City into the County. Inside the car, investigators say they found three loaded guns, ammunition, and marijuana. Police say they...
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
foxbaltimore.com
New Acting Director appointed for Harford County Law Department
Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Attorney Meaghan Alegi as Acting Director for the county's law department. Glassman says Alegi will be replacing Melissa Lambert, who held the position for the past eight years and was a part of the team that reversed a $45 million reward to the developer of a proposed rubble landfill near Havre de Grace.
MARC suspends some train service between Baltimore and D.C. for two weeks
Passengers who rely on MARC train service between Baltimore and Washington D.C. will have to make some changes to their morning commute.
foxbaltimore.com
New poll shows these three issues may determine Md. voters choice for governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll shows three issues to be among the chief concerns of likely voters in Maryland in November - the economy and taxes, crime and public safety, and public schools and education. The poll also shows that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces new Safe Streets leadership as accountability questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that the Safe Streets violence intervention program will be managed by two large nonprofits rather than a patchwork of seven different organizations. The change comes after months of questions from FOX45 News about how Safe Streets -- a key part of...
Court hearing set for Monday in Baltimore's Adnan Syed case
BALTIMORE — (AP) — A court hearing has been set for Monday in Baltimore to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial." Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless man killed in hit-and-run crash in Howard County; police searching for driver
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say a homeless man was killed in a crash in Laurel overnight and police are searching for the driver. Police identify the victim as 69-year-old William Earl Shaffer. According to investigators, police were called to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard just...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect killed in Anne Arundel County police involved shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County after firing his weapon at police. According to a police spokesman, officers were responding to a domestic violence call near Sands Road Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. Corporal Chris Anderson said, a woman called 911 and...
clayconews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
