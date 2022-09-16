ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Smiley Miller remembered, honored at Saturday’s SHP Bed Build

TOP PHOTO: Kenneth “Smiley” Miller’s family remembered and honored him at Saturday’s Bed Build. “Daddy was so passionate about a portion of his estate going to help children in Campbell County,” said Miller’s daughter Linda Prim. Left to right are Linda and Andrew Prim, Andrew’s fiance’ Megan and Jason Prim.
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. The Campbell County...
Gov. Lee visiting Campbell County today

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in La Follette this morning. Lee made his first visit of and toured the Roane State Community College Campbell County Higher Education Center on Independence Lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/19/2022-11AM)
