1450wlaf.com
Smiley Miller remembered, honored at Saturday’s SHP Bed Build
TOP PHOTO: Kenneth “Smiley” Miller’s family remembered and honored him at Saturday’s Bed Build. “Daddy was so passionate about a portion of his estate going to help children in Campbell County,” said Miller’s daughter Linda Prim. Left to right are Linda and Andrew Prim, Andrew’s fiance’ Megan and Jason Prim.
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. The Campbell County...
1450wlaf.com
Gov. Lee visiting Campbell County today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in La Follette this morning. Lee made his first visit of and toured the Roane State Community College Campbell County Higher Education Center on Independence Lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/19/2022-11AM)
1450wlaf.com
David Bales Buick-GMC is only locally owned, operated new car dealership
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There’s a new look at David Bales Buick-GMC. New, colorful lettering now graces the top front of the Bales building. David Bales Buick-GMC is Campbell County’s only locally owned and operated new car dealership. The business has been locally owned and operated by the same family since 1966.
1450wlaf.com
German Shepherd found. UPDATE: Owner-dog reunited.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF PET PATROL: A beautiful German Shepherd was just found near Big O’s – Call 423.215.7024 to claim your dog. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/18/2022-5:30PM)
