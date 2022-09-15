Read full article on original website
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Smoke/Haze Info from Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control Board
This year’s wildland fire/smoke season has impacted the Eastern Sierra late in what is now an extended fire season—similar to last year. As of late Friday morning, only Bishop and Mono Lake are rated as “unhealthy” for particulate matter from the Mosquito Fire burning in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
Bishop Tennis Traveled to Ridgecrest on Friday to Take on the Burros.
The Southern Section match format was played with 18 sets being played. A total of 10 sets would need to be won to win the match for the day. The match consists of 3 doubles teams and 3 singles teams. Although The Broncos played well they were only able to...
