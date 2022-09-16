ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. Jasper Police...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week. In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One injured after car overturns at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Lincoln Fire Department say one person was extracted from a car after a crash at the Talladega Short Track on September 18, 2022. Authorities say crews were working EMS standby at the Talladega Short Track and responded to a driver who’s car was overturned.
TALLADEGA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Man arrested after hit and run in Helena

HELENA – A man has been charged with a hit and run that took place in the Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena on Thursday, Sept. 15. Jeremy Lane Shaw was admitted to the Shelby County Jail on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injury. According...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

56-year-old McCalla man dead after fall from tree

MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man died Saturday afternoon while cutting some limbs from a tree, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla just before 1 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a person who had fallen from a tree.
MCCALLA, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
PELHAM, AL

