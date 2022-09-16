Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga; reward offered
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022. Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Authorities ID 73-year-old man killed in Birmingham house fire
A man who died last week in a Birmingham house fire has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Otis Cauthen Jr. He was 73. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 8:07 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 900 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
‘He will be truly missed’: Family mourns death of man who fell 30 feet from ladder
Authorities have released the name of a west Jefferson County man killed when he fell from a ladder over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Theodore “Theo” Ware. He was 56. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Saturday...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. Jasper Police...
wbrc.com
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
wbrc.com
BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week. In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
wbrc.com
Mother says she wants retaliation killings to stop after son gunned down outside Homewood ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are still searching for the killer they said attacked and ambushed 35-year old Justin Hendrix at an ATM on Sunday, September 11. Police said Hendrix was shot multiple times and they believe it was a targeted attack. Hendrix was at church with his mother,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
One injured after car overturns at Talladega Short Track
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Lincoln Fire Department say one person was extracted from a car after a crash at the Talladega Short Track on September 18, 2022. Authorities say crews were working EMS standby at the Talladega Short Track and responded to a driver who’s car was overturned.
56-year-old Jefferson County man killed in fall from ladder while trimming limbs
A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a fall from a ladder in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on a report that someone had fallen from a tree, said Lt. Joni Money.
Shelby Reporter
Man arrested after hit and run in Helena
HELENA – A man has been charged with a hit and run that took place in the Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena on Thursday, Sept. 15. Jeremy Lane Shaw was admitted to the Shelby County Jail on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injury. According...
wbrc.com
56-year-old McCalla man dead after fall from tree
MCCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man died Saturday afternoon while cutting some limbs from a tree, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla just before 1 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a person who had fallen from a tree.
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
Comments / 0