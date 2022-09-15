On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the City of Port St. Lucie will celebrate the 39th anniversary of National Night Out Against Crime with a FREE outdoor event held at the Port St. Lucie Police Department. This night of family fun will provide attendees with various interactive opportunities, giveaways and more. Participants can look forward to crime-prevention information and special presentations by PSLPD’s units: K9, SWAT, Crime Scene Investigations, Explorer Post 411, Animal Control, School Resource Officer, Honor Guard, Traffic Drone, Police Athletic League, and Marine.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO