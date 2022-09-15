ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irsc#Nursing Shortage#Ne Lincoln Park#Irsc Nursing#The Lincoln Park Career#Lpcpi#Irsc Provost#Academic Affairs#Home Health Aide
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
bdb.org

HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
VERO BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Port St. Lucie to Host National Night Out Activities, October 4th

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the City of Port St. Lucie will celebrate the 39th anniversary of National Night Out Against Crime with a FREE outdoor event held at the Port St. Lucie Police Department. This night of family fun will provide attendees with various interactive opportunities, giveaways and more. Participants can look forward to crime-prevention information and special presentations by PSLPD’s units: K9, SWAT, Crime Scene Investigations, Explorer Post 411, Animal Control, School Resource Officer, Honor Guard, Traffic Drone, Police Athletic League, and Marine.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy