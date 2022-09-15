Read full article on original website
City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
Missing Lake Worth Beach man located safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen Friday has been located safe.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
New homes, businesses part of Riviera Beach revitalization plan
Work is underway to bring new life to a busy intersection in Riviera Beach. After years of sitting vacant, an old bank could soon turn into new homes and businesses.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants in West Palm Beach at least.
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday.
Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
Port St. Lucie to Host National Night Out Activities, October 4th
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 6:30 PM, the City of Port St. Lucie will celebrate the 39th anniversary of National Night Out Against Crime with a FREE outdoor event held at the Port St. Lucie Police Department. This night of family fun will provide attendees with various interactive opportunities, giveaways and more. Participants can look forward to crime-prevention information and special presentations by PSLPD’s units: K9, SWAT, Crime Scene Investigations, Explorer Post 411, Animal Control, School Resource Officer, Honor Guard, Traffic Drone, Police Athletic League, and Marine.
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
