sebastiandaily.com
Planning & Zoning board passes land use changes for annexation
The Sebastian Planning & Zoning board voted unanimously for a City Council recommendation to approve land use changes in the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation. The change is to allow the land to be used for “mixed use,” which includes both residential and commercial. The city is hoping the...
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Proposes 15% Water and Sewer Rate Hike to Pay for New Treatment Plant
Vero Beach - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Vero Beach has proposed a 15% hike in water and sewer rates to cover the costs of a new treatment plant. If approved, the rate increase would take effect on January 1 of next year. Under the proposal the monthly...
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
pasconewsonline.com
Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
thecentersquare.com
Sebastian, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
cbs12.com
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
WPBF News 25
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
Missing Lake Worth Beach man located safe
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a missing and possibly endangered man who was last seen Friday has been located safe.
