ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Planning & Zoning board passes land use changes for annexation

The Sebastian Planning & Zoning board voted unanimously for a City Council recommendation to approve land use changes in the upcoming Graves Brothers annexation. The change is to allow the land to be used for “mixed use,” which includes both residential and commercial. The city is hoping the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Land Use#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#P Z Board#Pud Stuart#Cra
thecentersquare.com

Sebastian, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON

MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident.  […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy