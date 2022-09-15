Read full article on original website
Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders to Host the 2nd Annual Car Show at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum in October
Join Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders for the 2nd Annual Car Show fundraising event in support of The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Registration from 10 am-12 pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4 pm. Awards at 4 pm.
WSMV
‘Nick died giving’: Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, a vigil was held for a beloved store clerk that was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in Smyrna on Aug. 30. During the vigil, it was hard for the mother of 34-year-old Nick Patterson to hold back her tears. She said while she lost her son, the community has lost in more ways than one.
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin brings families downtown for art, music and fun | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts was held Saturday, Sept. 17. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the event showcased the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations. Performers included he Cumberland Winds Jazz Project,...
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
Vanderbilt Hustler
ABEL: Don’t kill me on my morning run
Editor’s note: This piece contains mention of sexual harassment. Growing up, my dad and I made a habit of running together early in the morning before work and school. We would wake up and stumble around in the dark searching for something that resembled a running shoe and make our way onto the front lawn to stretch. We’d groan and complain about how early it was and how painful our first steps were. By the time we were a few miles in, we’d forgotten all about our early alarms and coursed down the middle of empty streets watching the sunrise.
Grundy County Herald
Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit
A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
Members of alleged South American crime syndicate arrested in Forest Hills burglary
The crime is part of a recent trend where South American nationals infiltrate a community for the expressed purpose of burglarizing upscale homes.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
La Vergne man allegedly caught in inappropriate online chat with Florida officer posing as child
A Middle Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with a Florida investigation.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Stanlick Chiropractic
Congratulations to Stanlick Chiropractic for their ribbon cutting on Friday, September 16th at 10am. Stanlick Chiropractic is located at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E (just off South Church Street), Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-907-7400.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
16 units destroyed after fire at Bellevue apartment complex
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Nashville early Sunday morning.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
‘One of a kind’: Nashville nurse, mother remembered following deadly crash
A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.
