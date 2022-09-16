ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

A purchase at a small town sale turned out to be a 'priceless' de Kooning painting stolen in 1985

By Monica Buchanan Pitrelli, @MonicaPitrelli
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Heirs of Willem De Kooning to Auction Three Works Expected to Fetch $50 M.

Three paintings from the collection of Willem de Kooning’s heirs will debut at auction this fall. The works are expected to fetch a collective $50 million at Sotheby’s. The three large-scale works, each of which the abstract expressionist painter produced between the 1960s and the 1980s, will be offered during a contemporary art evening sale this November at the auction house’s New York headquarters. Montauk II (1969), a blue, green and white-hued painting, one of five known paintings from the eponymous series created the same yea,r will be offered during the sale. It carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million. In a...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
SheKnows

Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate

Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KYW News Radio

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century. Their selling price was $1.1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Painting#Dutch#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy