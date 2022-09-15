Read full article on original website
In Memory: Sept. 18
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday.
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
Volunteers to clean Indian River County beaches, waterways
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Saturday, Sept. 17 is the annual International Coastal Clean Up Day. The public is invited to join volunteers from multiple non-profits, businesses, and government agencies to remove trash from 16 beaches and waterways in Indian River County. This is the largest annual litter cleanup in the...
A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
Moon Jellyfish causing problems for boaters...and their cilia have no part in it
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — If you live on the Treasure Coast and are thinking about heading to the beach this weekend — here’s your warning: expect to see Moon Jellyfish washing ashore. They’re also showing up at the Fort Pierce City Marina. It’s not only...
City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million
Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
LIVE! From Vero Beach announces 10th Anniversary Lineup of Concerts
LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary with 11 Great Concerts!. The producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach….Rusty and Stacey Young of MusicWorks, Inc, along with Marty and Bev Paris of Paris Productions are all proud and excited to announce that 2023 marks ten years of bringing classic folk and rock concerts close to home!
Treasure Coast Food Bank to receive emergency food aid
The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced that it will receive some emergency food assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The help comes after President Biden provided nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid. The aid will help food shortages in Sebastian, Florida. In addition, the food bank will distribute to other places in Indian River County.
New Jimmy Graves Fields complex seen as ‘heartbeat of Vero’
The Education Foundation of Indian River County recently hosted a Kick-Off Party to announce plans for a new Community Complex at Jimmy Graves Fields, located across the street from the Vero Beach High School. The Graves family donated the property to the School District of Indian River County in memory of Jimmy Graves, who died at age 15 in a 2016 boating accident.
New food pantry opens to serve hundreds of families in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — TheBoys & Girls Club of St. Lucie County is opening a brand new food pantry to help families get access to goods during Hunger Action Month. The place is in Port St. Lucie to help families with food insecurities. Resources: Food banks, pantries on...
