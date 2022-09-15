ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

School officials address Capitol Middle fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate's degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
fox8live.com

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
wbrz.com

EBR School Board unanimously votes to bring Capitol High back to parish system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously voted Thursday in favor of integrating Capitol Senior High School back into the parish school system. The decision comes after a public forum with an outpouring of support to bring the school back under the control of the EBR School Board. The historic high school was seized and put into a state-level recovery school district in 2008.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School System speaks out about Capitol Middle Magnet brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System speaks out about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. "A male and female student got into some kind of verbal altercation and that led into a fist fight between the two of them," according to EBRPSS Director of Communication, Ben Lemoine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Solving a musical mystery that ends in the perfect 'You are my Sunshine' and 'Tennessee Waltz'

The scratches, finger-worn indentations in the neck and discolorations are still there. If they weren't, the violin wouldn't tell the complete story of Julius Webb. It would still be the violin he played at Saturday night front porch get-togethers a hundred years ago, but taking away the marks would erase the relationship between the musician and his instrument — which is why Warren Curtis made a special request of Anya Burgess, owner of SOLA Violins in Lafayette, regarding his granddaddy's violin.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA

