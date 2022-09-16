Stephanie Murphy Leads Congressional Delegation, Including Florida Republicans, in Tour of Asia

This week, retiring U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., the vice chair of the U.S. House Intelligence and Special Operations and a member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, weighed in on Wednesday after leading a congressional delegation to Taiwan, South Korea and Mongolia.

“The visit included engagements with U.S. and foreign government officials and discussions on defense cooperation and trade relations,” Murphy’s office noted.

The delegation included Florida Republican U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, Scott Franklin and Michael Waltz.

“By visiting and meeting with officials in Taiwan, South Korea, and Mongolia, our bipartisan congressional delegation sent a powerful message to the world that America stands with her partners in Asia. I am grateful to our hosts for receiving our delegation and their commitment to strengthening our bilateral defense and economic relationships,” said Murphy. “I was especially moved by our meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan is a beacon of hope for democracy’s future in Asia, as well as a vital trading partner for the United States and our allies around the world. This relationship is paramount to our national and economic security, and I was grateful to have the opportunity to discuss these critically important issues with the president.”

The delegation met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other members of that nation’s government. The congressional representatives also met with leaders of the South Korean government, the commander U.S. Forces Korea and U.S. Amb. Philip Goldberg. They met with the Mongolian Chief of General Staff and senior members of the U.S. country team when in Mongolia.