Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Two street closures to begin Sept. 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
LINCOLN, NE
pottcounty-ia.gov

Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th

The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Stolen motorcycle found disassembled at north Lincoln apartment, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Sunday after he tried destroying security footage that showed the disassembly of a stolen motorcycle, police say. On Friday, a 20-year-old reported that his 2003 Kawasaki Ninja had been stolen sometime overnight near 27th and South Streets. Two days later, officers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
OSCEOLA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was stabbed overnight. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Florence Tower at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a large pool of blood found in the parking lot. Officers couldn’t find a victim at first, but another call at 10:15...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
OSCEOLA, NE
klkntv.com

Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
LINCOLN, NE

