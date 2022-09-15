Read full article on original website
veronews.com
In Memory: Sept. 18
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
hometownnewstc.com
Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
veronews.com
LIVE! From Vero Beach announces 10th Anniversary Lineup of Concerts
LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary with 11 Great Concerts!. The producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach….Rusty and Stacey Young of MusicWorks, Inc, along with Marty and Bev Paris of Paris Productions are all proud and excited to announce that 2023 marks ten years of bringing classic folk and rock concerts close to home!
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
bdb.org
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
WPBF News 25
A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
NBC Miami
Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
20-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Losing Consciousness While Snorkeling
A 20-year-old Florida man has died after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling on Friday. According to deputies, Harry Jeanniton, 20, of Boynton Beach, Florida died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
floridaweekly.com
Hobe Sound waterfront paradise
This five-bedroom, 4.1-bath home offers a 126-foot waterfront lot with wide water Indian River views. It has a dock with 8 feet of water depth, 20,000- pound lift, heated pool, six-car garage with three bays in air conditioning. There is custom landscaping with a smart irrigation system and the property...
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
