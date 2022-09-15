ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 18

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
VERO BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

LIVE! From Vero Beach announces 10th Anniversary Lineup of Concerts

LIVE! From Vero Beach Celebrates its 10th Year Anniversary with 11 Great Concerts!. The producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach….Rusty and Stacey Young of MusicWorks, Inc, along with Marty and Bev Paris of Paris Productions are all proud and excited to announce that 2023 marks ten years of bringing classic folk and rock concerts close to home!
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Golf, FL
State
Florida State
City
Hobe Sound, FL
City
Port Salerno, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Jensen Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
bdb.org

HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Nolan Ryan
WPBF News 25

A special sweet sixteen in Jensen Beach held in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to St. Jude’s hospital, 43 kids in the U.S. are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day. One of those kids from Martin County is still making a difference long after losing her own cancer battle. A sweet sixteen will be held in her honor in Jensen Beach. Her mother said she wanted to help other kids with cancer and their families.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
ISLAMORADA, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Volunteers#The Martin County Senior#The Elliott Museum#Ne Ocean Blvd#The True Oldies Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
ISLAMORADA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Hobe Sound waterfront paradise

This five-bedroom, 4.1-bath home offers a 126-foot waterfront lot with wide water Indian River views. It has a dock with 8 feet of water depth, 20,000- pound lift, heated pool, six-car garage with three bays in air conditioning. There is custom landscaping with a smart irrigation system and the property...
HOBE SOUND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy