Indiantown, FL

cw34.com

City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
City
Government
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewstc.com

IRSC Nursing Assistant program headquarters moves to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE —Indian River State College has moved its Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) program headquarters to the Blackburn Educational Building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Fort Pierce. The decision is attributed chiefly to the success of the Lincoln Park Career Pathways Initiative (LPCPI), housed at Blackburn. LPCPI offers eligible residents of the Lincoln Park community eight-week, tuition-free industry certification programs—C.N.A. among them—in growing and expanding careers in healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.
FORT PIERCE, FL
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#Politics Local#Board#The Village Council#The Seat 4 Race
wflx.com

Nonprofit clothing kids in Martin County to boost confidence

It's an unfortunate fact that thousands of children in Martin County can't afford clothing which takes a toll on self-esteem—enter the non-profit Caring Children Clothing Children (4Cs). Gigi Suntum is the organization's executive director and she said that they make tangible impacts through their efforts. In the last fiscal...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Treasure Coast Food Bank to receive emergency food aid

The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced that it will receive some emergency food assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The help comes after President Biden provided nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid. The aid will help food shortages in Sebastian, Florida. In addition, the food bank will distribute to other places in Indian River County.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases

Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
VERO BEACH, FL

