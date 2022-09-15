Read full article on original website
cw34.com
City of Fort Pierce offers utility bill assistance to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce is offering utility bill assistance for a limited time to help offset the impact of the increased cost of utilities. The program is open to all income-eligible households located within the City of Fort Pierce starting Sept. 19. Qualified...
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
cw34.com
25-bed supportive housing campus opens in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lord’s Place opened the doors to C Place, a 25-bed supportive housing campus for vulnerable individuals in West Palm Beach on Friday, making it the first dedicated housing program partnership between The Lord’s Place and Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network. They celebrated the moment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Proposes 15% Water and Sewer Rate Hike to Pay for New Treatment Plant
Vero Beach - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Vero Beach has proposed a 15% hike in water and sewer rates to cover the costs of a new treatment plant. If approved, the rate increase would take effect on January 1 of next year. Under the proposal the monthly...
getnews.info
Brooks Moving & Hauling States Why It Is A Trusted Moving Company
Brooks Moving & Hauling is a top-rated moving company. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is a trusted moving company. (West Palm Beach, FL, August 2022) Brooks Moving & Hauling, in a website post, has highlighted why it is a trusted West Palm Beach local moving company.
hometownnewstc.com
IRSC Nursing Assistant program headquarters moves to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE —Indian River State College has moved its Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) program headquarters to the Blackburn Educational Building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Fort Pierce. The decision is attributed chiefly to the success of the Lincoln Park Career Pathways Initiative (LPCPI), housed at Blackburn. LPCPI offers eligible residents of the Lincoln Park community eight-week, tuition-free industry certification programs—C.N.A. among them—in growing and expanding careers in healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
wflx.com
Nonprofit clothing kids in Martin County to boost confidence
It's an unfortunate fact that thousands of children in Martin County can't afford clothing which takes a toll on self-esteem—enter the non-profit Caring Children Clothing Children (4Cs). Gigi Suntum is the organization's executive director and she said that they make tangible impacts through their efforts. In the last fiscal...
WPBF News 25
New West Palm Beach campus opens for people experiencing homelessness, in need of mental health support
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday,The Lord’s Place debuted its latest campus to help those who need it most get back on their feet. The Lord's Place is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit organization. The new building, known as “C Place,” is located in West Palm Beach on half an acre and is large enough to house 25 people.
sebastiandaily.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank to receive emergency food aid
The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced that it will receive some emergency food assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The help comes after President Biden provided nearly $1.5 billion in federal aid. The aid will help food shortages in Sebastian, Florida. In addition, the food bank will distribute to other places in Indian River County.
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
WPBF News 25
Law enforcement 'clearing the scene' after suspicious backpack found at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Palm Beach emergency crews are clearing the scene after a suspicious backpack was left unattended at Palm Beach State College Thursday. Deputies said Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called at about 2:15 p.m. to assist...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
cw34.com
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
pasconewsonline.com
Port St. Lucie, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
hometownnewstc.com
Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
