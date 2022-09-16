ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gabriel, CA

myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: August 29 – September 4

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Monica Could Eliminate Some of Its Outdoor Dining Spaces

At least one city in Southern California is looking at a significant scale back on expanded outdoor dining. The outdoor dining area for the 1212 Restaurant on the Santa Monica Promenade has been very popular but it looks like most of it is going away at the end of the month.
SANTA MONICA, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $15 Million One of A Kind Home in Palos Verdes Estates boasts The Most Coveted View in The Entire South Bay

Description About This Home in Palos Verdes Estates. The Home in Palos Verdes Estates, a one of a kind, KAA designed estate perched in exclusive neighborhood with the most coveted view in the entire South Bay is now available for sale. This home located at 968 Paseo La Cresta, Palos Verdes Estates, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris Adlam (Phone: 310-493-7216) at Vista Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palos Verdes Estates.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
Dinh Lee

Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle

Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)

A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
MONROVIA, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Heat wave leaves questions about Redondo power plant

As the heat wave lifted from Redondo Beach in recent days, questions remained about the city’s waterfront power plant, still active for situations such as this. The AES generator contributed to the state grid during the surge in demand, though it was limited due to mechanical problems. The heat...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

