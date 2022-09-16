ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KAKE TV

Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charles Criniere’s loved ones said they feel a mix of emotions following the arrest of the driver suspected of fatally striking him in August. Criniere had been riding his bicycle along View High Dr. near Longview Rd. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Kyrie Fields was arrested and charged with hitting him and leaving the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Shawnee police investigating death of 24-year-old woman inside apartment

Shawnee police say a 24-year-old woman is dead after an apparent shooting inside an apartment Sunday evening. Police were called to an apartment building in the 7400 block of Flint just before 6 p.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, officers heard gunshots and saw someone trying to leave the scene.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Two Leavenworth residents charged with murder in 2019 missing man case

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson is charging two Leavenworth residents with first-degree murder. Joshua Adam Brown, 39, and Patricia Janette Perkins, 36, are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Anthony Doughty. Perkins was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday afternoon...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

More than a dozen victims testify in Parcells case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of providing fake autopsies and ripping off grieving families will soon learn his sentence for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells entered a guilty plea, acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states in a federal case. He faces several county, state and federal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm

The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Leavenworth man pleads guilty on kidnapping, robbery charges

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday to charges of kidnapping, robbery and felony theft. Dameon Lewis was charged by the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office based on events which occurred on Feb. 20, 2022. Lewis allegedly went to a Murphy’s USA, a gas station in...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

