KMBC.com
Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash ran from scene on foot Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Watch the video above for some of Monday's top stories. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck who ran away from a fatal crash Sunday night. Police said officers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash in the...
KAKE TV
Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Charles Criniere’s loved ones said they feel a mix of emotions following the arrest of the driver suspected of fatally striking him in August. Criniere had been riding his bicycle along View High Dr. near Longview Rd. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Kyrie Fields was arrested and charged with hitting him and leaving the scene.
Peace Patrol, Brothers Loving Brothers work to end violence in Kansas City
Peace Patrol Minister Bishop John Birmingham and Minister Stephen Ames with Brothers Loving Brothers want the killing in Kansas City, Missouri, to stop.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
KMBC.com
Shawnee police investigating death of 24-year-old woman inside apartment
Shawnee police say a 24-year-old woman is dead after an apparent shooting inside an apartment Sunday evening. Police were called to an apartment building in the 7400 block of Flint just before 6 p.m. for a medical emergency. When they arrived, officers heard gunshots and saw someone trying to leave the scene.
Shawnee police investigating after 24-year-old woman shot, killed Sunday
Shawnee police are investigating a shooting death just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint.
WIBW
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
KCTV 5
Two Leavenworth residents charged with murder in 2019 missing man case
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson is charging two Leavenworth residents with first-degree murder. Joshua Adam Brown, 39, and Patricia Janette Perkins, 36, are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Travis Anthony Doughty. Perkins was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on Thursday afternoon...
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
4 guilty in massive Kansas City drug, street gang conspiracy
KANSAS CITY – Four Kansas City men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, according to the United State's Attorney. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV,...
KCTV 5
Death investigation after body found in Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating after a body was discovered inside an apartment complex. The body was found in the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. late Sunday evening. At this time, police are classifying the investigation as a suspicious death.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
St. Joseph man charged in daughter's death hospitalized after harming himself in jail
An inmate at the Buchanan County Jail being held on a felony child abuse charge resulting in the death of his daughter is in serious condition after harming himself at the jail Thursday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says inmate Dustin Beechner was given emergency treatment at the jail...
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
KCTV 5
More than a dozen victims testify in Parcells case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man accused of providing fake autopsies and ripping off grieving families will soon learn his sentence for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells entered a guilty plea, acknowledging a scheme to transfer money between states in a federal case. He faces several county, state and federal...
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Accused Of Killing Daughter Hospitalized After Self Harm
The St. Joseph man accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death was hospitalized Thursday morning after attempting a “self harm” event. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says Dustin Beechner is in “very serious” condition after the event at 10:50 A.M. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office says Beechner was given emergency medical treatment at the jail before being transported to Mosaic Life Care for further treatment.
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man pleads guilty on kidnapping, robbery charges
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man pled guilty Friday to charges of kidnapping, robbery and felony theft. Dameon Lewis was charged by the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office based on events which occurred on Feb. 20, 2022. Lewis allegedly went to a Murphy’s USA, a gas station in...
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl.
KMBC.com
Federal investigation underway into employment practices of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The employment practices of theKansas City, Missouri, Police Department are the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, according to a statement released Monday. KCPD Chief Joseph Mabin issued a statement saying the department was notified Monday morning by the Civil Rights Division of the...
