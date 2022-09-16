Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
An ‘Autumn'-Inspired Festivity Flowers at a Pasadena Garden
Every day is an ethereal and uplifting day at Arlington Garden in Pasadena. The pretty three-acre plot, which sits at the northwest corner of Pasadena Avenue and Arlington Drive, is a leafy idyll just north of the Pasadena-South Pasadena border, a water-wise wonder that's faithfully tended to by a team of dedicated volunteers, all year long.
NBC Los Angeles
Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon at a Free Chinatown Fest
Southern California has a number of notable festivals, enduring celebrations that are full of festive flair, cultural significance, and community spirit. And the Chinatown Moon Festival? This sparkly evening event is one of the centerpieces of this important local pantheon, a delicious, performance-filled fest that welcomes everyone for free, no reservation or ticket required.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Could Eliminate Some of Its Outdoor Dining Spaces
At least one city in Southern California is looking at a significant scale back on expanded outdoor dining. The outdoor dining area for the 1212 Restaurant on the Santa Monica Promenade has been very popular but it looks like most of it is going away at the end of the month.
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days
Sometimes all the food holidays in Los Angeles can feel like overkill, but when restaurants leverage them to offer free food to customers, it feels like a gastronomical Christmas. Here are the best free food and foodie deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 Days.
Long Beach Post
Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localemagazine.com
From Tried-and-True to Hidden Gems, These Are the 9 Best Sushi Spots on the Westside of LA
If one thing’s certain, it’s that the Westside of Los Angeles is home to sandy beaches, amazing surf and stellar sushi. Whether you prefer traditional nigiri and sashimi or enjoy creative rolls with tasty twists, dining near the ocean means having access to some of the best seafood in the city. In addition to the fancier and more expensive spots, there are also some low-key joints that are sure to surprise you. From Santa Monica to Marina Del Rey, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots on the Westside of LA for sushi, sashimi and sake! Best Sushi Westside LA.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Aquarium Releasing Endangered Frogs Back Into Wild
Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs who were raised and cared for at Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their habitat in the Southern California mountains to help rebuild their populations, the aquarium announced Sunday. "The Aquarium's amphibian team have taken special care of these frogs...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch the Hollywood Sign Receive a Fresh Paint Job
Prep work and equipment setup began Monday as crews get ready to give the Hollywood sign a fresh coat of paint. Crew members could be seen on the live Hollywood sign webcam Monday at the base of the letters setting up for the project. The crew will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the 45-foot-high sign over the next eight weeks.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
theaterpizzazz.com
BURBANK – WALT DISNEY IN CRISIS
Thirdwing, both a theatrical and online theatre company, has produced a very intriguing short play by Cameron Darwin Bassort at the Wild Project on Manhattan’s East Side this month for a short run ending September 18th. However, what to exactly call it is problematic to discern from how it appears in the cover of the program, as you can see here:
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
Cooler conditions, morning clouds expected Monday in SoCal
Southern California will see mostly just clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event
More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
Beloved pet parrot stolen from West LA business before it permanently closed
A devastated furniture store owner is pleading with the public to help find the store's missing parrot after robbers snatched their family pet Saturday morning.
Comments / 0