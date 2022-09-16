Read full article on original website
Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ample moisture and continued warm temperatures will trigger a few storms through midweek. Most of the storms will be in inland locations starting at about 2 p.m. A light sea breeze will start at around noon and trigger a shower or two near the coast before...
Fiona becomes a hurricane with 80 mph winds
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Fiona continues now has 80 mph sustained on the south side of Puerto Rico. Fiona is traveling west/northwest at roughly 8 mph. Torrential rains with flash floods and mudslides are expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Both areas are currently under a Hurricane Warning.
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
Fiona to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is looking a bit stronger late Friday but wind shear and some dry air is still inhibiting it from becoming a hurricane at this time. Top winds are now up to 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center keeps it as a tropical storm through Hispaniola. Fiona is expected to move into the SW Atlantic early next week. Conditions will become a little more conducive for the storm to strengthen into a low end hurricane as it moves to the NW then to the north staying away from Florida.
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
Fiona soaking Puerto Rico with rain, maximum sustained winds hold
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward. Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic. Both countries are warning residents of potential flooding.
Hurricane Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico as TS Fiona approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center says that a Hurricane Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona heads westward. Rainfall of 4″ to 8″ will be common across the island with gusty and damaging winds. Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 60...
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
Roger Pettingell Explains the Impact Inflation is Having on the Florida Real Estate Market
Roger Pettingell is Coldwell Banker’s number one real estate agent in Florida and one of the top five nationwide. Like many in his profession, he has noticed the significant impact that high inflation levels that have had on the current real estate market. Investors in many parts of the country list inflation and rising mortgage loan rates as a top concern, and the real estate market nationwide is showing signs of cooling. However, as Pettingell and other experts note, Florida’s real estate market is set to remain on fire for the foreseeable future. Inflation is pushing up prices, but that isn’t deterring aspiring homeowners and real estate investors from purchasing homes in the Sunshine State.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)
Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Florida Division of Emergency Management reminds Floridians to keep tank half-full
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you look at a tank of gas as half-full or half-empty, the Florida Department of Emergency Management wants to remind you that either way, a half tank of gas means you’re halfway there. Residents and visitors should keep their gas tanks at least half...
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
A middle school student is missing and another is hospitalized after possible lightning strike causes rowing vessel to capsize in Florida
Search and rescue efforts are underway after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake Thursday, causing the boat to capsize and leaving one student missing and another hospitalized, officials said.
Couple accidentally charged $100K for dinner on cruise from Florida
A couple sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining in one of the ship’s specialty restaurants.
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
