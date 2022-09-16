ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ample moisture and continued warm temperatures will trigger a few storms through midweek. Most of the storms will be in inland locations starting at about 2 p.m. A light sea breeze will start at around noon and trigger a shower or two near the coast before...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Fiona becomes a hurricane with 80 mph winds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Fiona continues now has 80 mph sustained on the south side of Puerto Rico. Fiona is traveling west/northwest at roughly 8 mph. Torrential rains with flash floods and mudslides are expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Both areas are currently under a Hurricane Warning.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Mysuncoast.com

Fiona to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is looking a bit stronger late Friday but wind shear and some dry air is still inhibiting it from becoming a hurricane at this time. Top winds are now up to 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center keeps it as a tropical storm through Hispaniola. Fiona is expected to move into the SW Atlantic early next week. Conditions will become a little more conducive for the storm to strengthen into a low end hurricane as it moves to the NW then to the north staying away from Florida.
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Fiona soaking Puerto Rico with rain, maximum sustained winds hold

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward. Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic. Both countries are warning residents of potential flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Storm Warnings#Storm Watch#Haiti#Gfs#Nhc
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
entrepreneursbreak.com

Roger Pettingell Explains the Impact Inflation is Having on the Florida Real Estate Market

Roger Pettingell is Coldwell Banker’s number one real estate agent in Florida and one of the top five nationwide. Like many in his profession, he has noticed the significant impact that high inflation levels that have had on the current real estate market. Investors in many parts of the country list inflation and rising mortgage loan rates as a top concern, and the real estate market nationwide is showing signs of cooling. However, as Pettingell and other experts note, Florida’s real estate market is set to remain on fire for the foreseeable future. Inflation is pushing up prices, but that isn’t deterring aspiring homeowners and real estate investors from purchasing homes in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy