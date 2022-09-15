Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
NHL
Devils Fall to Sabres in Buffalo | GAME STORY
Garrett Van Wyhe had the biggest performance of the night for New Jersey with two goals. In their second game of the Prospects Challenge, the New Jersey Devils didn't have the same last-minute heroics from their first game on Friday night. There were, however, some standout performances from two players who are trying to make an impression on the Devils management and coaching staff who have had watchful eyes over the group over the last few days.
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Who Could Make Appearance on Top Line in 2022-23
With Brad Marchand set to miss the first two months of the season while he recovers from offseason hip surgery and David Pastrnak potentially set to play on the second line with David Krejci, there are openings to play on the top line with Patrice Bergeron. The two primary candidates...
NHL
WATCH LIVE: Devils vs. Sabres Prospects
Watch all the action here as the Devils take on the Sabres prospects. Prospects Challenge Wraps Up Against Boston | PREVIEW. The 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo concludes with two teams with one win apiece doing battle. by Staff / NewJerseyDevils.com. 12:25 AM. On the final day of the 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach
Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
Everything that was said during CU's presser after 49-7 loss to Minnesota
Colorado fell to 0-3 after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Buffaloes allowed the Gophers to gain 355 yards on the ground, and CU's quarterback situation remains unsettled... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening Statement. “I wasn't expecting that type of performance, given...
Yardbarker
Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'
The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
NFL・
Five things to watch as Florida Panthers training camp gets set to begin
Hockey season is almost here.
NHL・
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Guardians look to increase lead over White Sox in series opener
The Cleveland Guardians will try to increase their playoff chances when they open a three-game series with the host Chicago
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff
Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Finish Strong in Big Win Over Panthers Rookie Group
The Nashville Predators played their final game of the NHL Prospect Showcase this morning against the yet undefeated Florida Panthers prospects. Predators fans got a second look at exciting goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, but several other Nashville names recorded terrific performances as well. The tone of the game was set early...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 50-41 were revealed Sunday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 40. Ryan O'Reilly, C, St. Louis Blues. O'Reilly...
NHL・
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins
If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Postgame Takeaways | Rousek fuels big night for linemates Kulich, Rosen
Seth Appert and his coaching staff had designs on combining Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, and Isak Rosen as linemates before the Prospects Challenge began. Rousek's playmaking, they calculated, would blend well with the scoring prowess of Kulich and Rosen. Rousek would also serve as a veteran anchor for the two first-round picks entering their first seasons in North America, with Rousek having spent last season with the Amerks.
Yardbarker
Watch: College punt returner gets confused, calls fair catch at his own half-yard line
Returning punts is hard at any level of football, and Abilene Christian punt returner Kendall Catalon found that out the hard way against Missouri on Saturday afternoon. Missouri's punter was clearly trying to pin the Wildcats down near the shadow of their own goal-line, but he put too much leg on it and it looked like a punt destined to go into the end zone and wind up for a touchback.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 on the road against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. They will also play their first preseason game on October 1, and training camp...
Yardbarker
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Comments / 0