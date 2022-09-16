Read full article on original website
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song review – a thorough, respectful documentary
While it may be a fool’s errand to frame Leonard Cohen’s life and times through the prism of just one song, directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine make a decent fist of it here. Their film shows how Hallelujah – blending gospel music with the charged speech of the synagogue – was worked on for years, then languished unnoticed before it was salvaged by John Cale, Jeff Buckley and the Shrek soundtrack. Today it’s a staple; it’s outlived its creator. And if this thorough, respectful documentary largely leaves its subject’s mystery intact, that’s probably for the best and what the singer would have wanted. Even Cohen, like the king in the song, was baffled by Hallelujah. He didn’t want to explain it and decided he probably couldn’t if he tried. He said: “If I knew where songs came from, I would go there more often.”
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
Lou Reed: Words & Music, May 1965 review – revelatory early cuts
This is the sound of Lou Reed and John Cale in a room, laying down demos for what would become some of the Velvet Underground’s best-known songs. Here, in splendid embryo, are I’m Waiting for the Man and Heroin, plus a dozen more original cuts; just vocals and acoustic guitar, with occasional harmonica on top. A recognisably nasal Reed introduces each song with variations on “music and lyrics, Lou Reed”.
Watch the New Trailer for the Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Nothing Compares
Nothing Compares, the upcoming documentary about Sinéad O’Connor, has received a release date and new trailer. The film, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, chronicles the singer-songwriter’s career and features live performances, music videos, and previously unseen footage. It arrives in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on September 23 before it heads to streaming on Showtime on September 30. Check out the trailer below.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Bob Dylan Shared Why He Wished Paul McCartney Would Retire
Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan have always praised one another's work. Despite this, Dylan said that he wished McCartney would retire.
Beatles’ Remixed and Expanded ‘Revolver’ Box Finally Gets Release Date
The Beatles' long-awaited Revolver box set will be released on Oct. 28. The super deluxe edition of the reissue (five-CD/four-LP) includes a new mix of the album by producer Giles Martin engineer Sam Okell, sourced from the album's original four-track master tapes. The new audio was developed with the assistance of the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
Sofia Coppola to Write and Direct New Priscilla Presley Movie
Sofia Coppola has written and will direct a forthcoming biopic about Priscilla Presley, as Variety reports. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) are slated to star in the project, which is based on Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. It’s set to shoot in Toronto later this year, eventually arriving on theater screens in the United States via A24.
Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’
Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’ September 15, 2022 1:30 pm Bylines:By Pat Saperstein Brett Morgen went through a lot to make “Moonage Daydream.” It takes certain amount of obsession to capture on film the essence of the life of David Bowie, the shapeshifting music visionary, artist and actor. For Morgen, known for his work exploring another singular artist with “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” as well as “The Kid Stays in the Picture” and “Jane,” crafting the first authorized Bowie documentary was a nearly seven-year process....
New Sublime Biopic in the Works
There is going to be a new movie about Sublime. The biopic will be directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Chris Mundy. Sublime’s Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson are serving as executive producers, as are Bradley Nowell’s widow Troy and his son Jakob Nowell on behalf of the late singer’s estate.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Moonage Daydream Traces David Bowie's Evolution As an Artist Through Vivid Archival Material
The documentary chronicles the artist's life in vivid archival detail
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Catalog
Chuck D has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to his longtime publisher Reach Music, in a deal that encompasses more than 300 of the Public Enemy legend’s songs, Rolling Stone reports. An artist’s songwriting royalties come in two forms, the writer share and the publisher share; the sale, for an undisclosed fee, includes Chuck D’s full writer’s share and half of his copyright interest as a publisher. He retains half of the copyright interest in his publishing royalties.
David Bowie documentary 'Moonage Daydream'
Previously unheard performances and new mixes of his music propel a highly visual documentary about David Bowie. Rick Damigella reports.
Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Discusses Memoir, Sparring With Bob Dylan, Why He’s Not a Fan of New Music
In the spirit of Rolling Stone magazine’s classic 1980s “Perception. Reality” ad campaign, I ask its founder, Jann Wenner, to apply the distinction to himself. “I don’t know what the perception is. Probably an elder citizen,” Wenner, 76, says over Zoom, thick-framed spectacles framing a face graced by permanent stubble. “But maybe after this book an elder statesman.” He is talking about his memoir, Like a Rolling Stone, which Little, Brown will publish on Sept. 12. It is the second book about Wenner’s life — and the magazine that often defined it — in the last five years. Wenner cooperated with...
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Both solo and alongside Maxwell August Croy in the duo En, James Devane makes ambient music that is soft as moonlight and hard as a struck bell. The drone has typically been his lodestar, piercing through a luminous fog that feels like the sum of all frequencies vibrating in shimmering agreement. But the San Francisco musician’s new album for Croy’s Umeboshi label is different. His first solo LP in 14 years, Beauty Is Useless retains the pastel hues and creamy swirl of his previous work; his billowing atmospheres could still pass for one of Romantic painter J.M.W. Turner’s nebulous seascapes. But this time, he drops a heavy rhythmic anchor in the storm-tossed harbor.
Slipknot re-release music video catalogue in HD
Before releasing their seventh album at the end of this month, Slipknot have trawled through the archives and compiled their catalogue of music videos in high-definition. It marks the first time that many of their earliest clips – including those for cuts from their 1999 self-titled debut, 2001’s ‘Iowa’ and 2004’s ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’ – are available to view online in HD. Videos for some tracks, including ‘My Plague’ and ‘The Blister Exists’, are still only available in standard definition (up to 480p), with no word on whether or not those will updated in the future.
