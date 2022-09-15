This year's Kennedy squad might not look familiar to fans, or especially dazzling to offensive purists. But it's nothing if not efficient. "Usually we have guys that can go for a long ways, right, and this is not a group of those guys," head coach Mario Millan said. "This is a grinder group. Might be boring to some, right, but for us, we're just trying to get the clock out.

