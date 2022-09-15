Emotional intelligence (EQ) is the intangible ability which can fast track our performance, success, and impact. It is that leadership trait that sets us apart and makes us interesting and trustworthy. EQ affects how we interact with others, address social challenges, problem solve, and prioritize listening and empowering others. To simplify EQ, think of it as the combination of your self-awareness plus your social awareness. The first one focuses on how you manage your emotions and your ego, and the second one how you understand others to build quality interactions and problem solve. Another way to think of EQ is the following one: IQ+Charisma+Personality.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO