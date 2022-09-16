Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities. Lakefront Concert Series continues.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Rachel Joy, Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective
Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot
Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: Pioneer Day, CISD nonprofit, Kaleidoscope returns
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
starlocalmedia.com
For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need
Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
starlocalmedia.com
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park
Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton
E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in The Leader communities this week
There’s a wide range of things to do in The Leader communities this week from highly-anticipated annual events to small-group library activities. Take a look at the list below to finalize your weekly plans. Lewisville Western Days.
starlocalmedia.com
Why Melissa Gresham organized a 5K in Celina
Melissa Gresham started running in the military in 2001. She joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and spent nine years as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Since then, she and her family have moved to Celina, and Gresham has continued to...
starlocalmedia.com
Two Frisco parents continue the fight against pediatric cancer with upcoming Plano event
“I wondered, who's fighting for them? They don't have a voice.”. This was a question Joy Cruse pondered while watching her child, Connor, interact with other neuroblastoma patients while at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD discusses student bathroom policy
During the Monday, Sept.12 regular meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, district staff and elected officials conducted a discussion regarding student bathroom use. Prior to the meeting, FISD in a statement addressed the discussion’s placement on its board meeting agenda, stating that federal law prohibits FISD from denying students equal access to bathrooms and adding that Texas does not have a law that regulates student bathroom usage.
starlocalmedia.com
For Peter Tokar, economic development in McKinney is "ripe for the picking" and "full of opportunity"
Peter Tokar will tell you he has the best job. He works as President and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, which strives to market McKinney as the destination to live and do business. As Tokar puts it, the state of economic development in McKinney is ripe for the picking.
starlocalmedia.com
Bark in the park, event at the Allen Depot and more in this week's 5 things to do in Allen
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 18.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Monique Thompson, Little Elm author, doctor, mother, and involved community member
Monique Thompson is Little Elm's modern-day renaissance woman, helping others across the community through her talents and knowledge. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court
After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night
The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Lake Dallas steamrolls Grand Prairie to improve to 4-0
The Lake Dallas football team has had an impressive start to the 2022 season. The Falcons might have had their best overall performance to date Friday in a 57-27 rout of Grand Prairie at the Gopher Bowl.
