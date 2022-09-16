ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

Live music and entertainment opportunities this week provide Little Elm and The Colony residents and visitors with a variety of music genre options to choose from. See below for a list of things to do this week in the Lakeside Journal communities. Lakefront Concert Series continues.
THE COLONY, TX
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Get to know Brenda Snitzer, longtime Plano resident and executive director of The Stewpot

Plano resident Brenda Snitzer is the executive director of The Stewpot, a downtown Dallas nonprofit offering a safe haven for homeless and at-risk individuals of Dallas, providing resources for basic survival needs, as well as opportunities to start a new life. The nonprofit is being recognized at a 13th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Anatole hotel in Dallas. Snitzer will be one of seven honorees.
DALLAS, TX
Art, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Coppell news roundup: Pioneer Day, CISD nonprofit, Kaleidoscope returns

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Coppell will have its annual Pioneer Day and the ribbon cutting of the Minyard Store and Gift Shop. Both events will occur at Heritage Park in Coppell. Pioneer Day recalls the history of the city with vintage games, crafts and a petting farm. The Minyard Store is being featured by the Coppell Historical Society on Oct. 15 and both Gretchen and Liz Minyard will be on site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
COPPELL, TX
For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need

Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future

Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
MCKINNEY, TX
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park

Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton

E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
MESQUITE, TX
5 things to do in The Leader communities this week

There’s a wide range of things to do in The Leader communities this week from highly-anticipated annual events to small-group library activities. Take a look at the list below to finalize your weekly plans. Lewisville Western Days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Why Melissa Gresham organized a 5K in Celina

Melissa Gresham started running in the military in 2001. She joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and spent nine years as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Since then, she and her family have moved to Celina, and Gresham has continued to...
CELINA, TX
Frisco ISD discusses student bathroom policy

During the Monday, Sept.12 regular meeting of the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, district staff and elected officials conducted a discussion regarding student bathroom use. Prior to the meeting, FISD in a statement addressed the discussion’s placement on its board meeting agenda, stating that federal law prohibits FISD from denying students equal access to bathrooms and adding that Texas does not have a law that regulates student bathroom usage.
FRISCO, TX
Hear them roar: Livings, Lady Lions garnering national acclaim on volleyball court

After falling one win short of a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team is on a mission. The Lady Lions improved to 25-1 on the season after outlasting rival Bishop Lynch in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. The win marked Prestonwood's 12th in a row, and the program's big year has received attention on a national scale with the country's No. 3 spot in the latest USA Today/AVCA high school rankings.
PLANO, TX
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night

The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
MCKINNEY, TX

