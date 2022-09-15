ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Twitter Blasts Kyrie Irving For Sharing Ridiculous Alex Jones Clip Claiming The Government Is Engineering Plagues

By Easy Money Typer
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AlXv_0hxN3mLS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMVRb_0hxN3mLS00

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It’s almost time for the 2022-23 NBA season, and Kyrie Irving is back in full conspiracy theory mode. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is getting blasted on Twitter after sharing a clip of known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones alleging pure nonsense.

Being a fan of the Brooklyn Nets is going to be a chore this season. Known flat-earther Kyrie Irving is back on his bullsh*t and decided Thursday (Sep.15) was an excellent day to show how fringe his thought process is. Getting the conspiracy train rolling,  Irving shared a flier for a “Rally To Restore Normal” happening on Thursday, calling for the end of vaccine mandates that allow kids to play youth sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JCHX_0hxN3mLS00

Source: Kyrie Irving / Kyrie Irving Instagram Stories

From there, it only gets worse as a 2002 clip InfoWars clip featuring loud mouth Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones pops up.

Per The Daily Beast :

Kyrie Irving, unfortunately, shared a 2002 Infowars video on Thursday in which mega conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny.” Jones, who has been sued by victims’ parents for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged, rambles in the video that the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.”

Twitter Is Blasting Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has come under intense scrutiny for his ridiculous anti-vax stance. However, sharing a clip from a man who boldly claims that innocent children being gunned down by a mass shooter was a government hoax is not going over well with people.

The Brooklyn Nets have yet to issue a statement, but Twitter is going ham on Twitter and deservingly so.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

1. You think?

2. He has gone too far.

3. Accurate

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 5

Hector33
3d ago

Supposedly a virus is going around that causes polio symptoms like wth if that don’t sound engineered idk what will. I’m with Kyrie on this one and especially since bill gates is in charge of a lot of farm land we depend on you look up his family tree and they are all into changing human dna.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Stephen A. Jackson blasted for ‘checking in’ with gangs after PnB Rock’s death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock. Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Complex

Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent

In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Kyrie Irving
[Bad] Ideas | Scriptdog

A New Alex Jones Conspiracy [Satire]

I don’t really write about current events, but I had to give a shout out to Alex Jones’s lawyer. Good job, buddy!. Whoops, I accidentally gave the opposing counsel your entire phone’s contents. Whoops, I didn’t say it was privileged. Whoops, your goose is cooked. And not in a tasty way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theorist#Anadolu Agency#The Daily Beast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cassius

Twitter Debates Boycotting “The Woman King” Over Slave Trade Criticism

If there’s one thing that social media does, it’s finding something to be mad at. The latest target is the woman-led movie, The Woman King, with a currently trending hashtag of #BOYCOTTTHEWOMANKING. The Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed movie is catching hate from potential moviegoers because they didn’t think it accurately told the story of the Kingdom of […]
MOVIES
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
TENNIS
mmanews.com

Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video

There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
COMBAT SPORTS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy