ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Comments / 11

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Anyone like this needs treatment along with some punishment. Assuming she's not rich, the impound, towing costs plus fines will set her back, missing work if she has a job. A vicious cycle.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Granby, CO
County
Grand County, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Grand Lake, CO
Grand County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police

Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Grand County Sheriff#Exxon
1310kfka.com

1 shot in Old Town Fort Collins

One person was shot in Old Town Fort Collins over the weekend. Police were called to South College Avenue and East Oak Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance earlier that night between two people, and there’s no ongoing threat to the public. So far, no one’s been charged in the shooting.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
GOLDEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy