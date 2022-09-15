Read full article on original website
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup. Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA. Daleville gets its second […]
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
The Extra Point: Play of the Night
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The play of the night comes courtesy of the Enterprise Wildcats. Running Back Mykel Johnson catches the ball on a screen pass, gets out of trouble and takes it home free over 50 yards.
Thompson-Robinson on the Late Win Over Alabama State, Staying at Ease, and More (TRANCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked about the late win over Alabama State, staying focused down the stretch, and learning from the adversity. On the feelings watching South Alabama's final drive from the sideline... “Shoot, I was at ease. I was at ease. Everybody wrote off Nick the first week with...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members
The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama players answered his challenge: 'All in all, we made some progress'
Nick Saban was frustrated this week that Alabama slipped from its standard of play last week in a one-point win at Texas. But he was happy that the high standard returned on Saturday. But following a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe, Saban saw Bryce Young pass for 3 touchdowns, rush for...
luvernejournal.com
Luverne High School Homecoming 2022
Luverne High School will host its annual Homecoming festivities on Sept. r 23, 2022. This year’s homecoming theme is “Calling all Tigers… Coming Home to Our Roots.”. The homecoming festivities will begin with a reception honoring the returning Class of 2013 on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 8:15 a.m. in the high school library. Formal presentation of the queen and her court will follow at 9 a.m. in the Samuel M. Carr Gymnasium. The homecoming parade will begin in downtown Luverne at 12 p.m.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Sand Hills Express
Why one Alabama town erects monuments to the boll weevil
In the center of Enterprise, Alabama, there’s an intersection honoring an insect. “We are one of the few cities in the world where you have, in the middle of town, a pest that’s standing up on a pedestal,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. It demonstrates, he...
wdhn.com
What you see is what you’re going to get!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
WSFA
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
unionspringsherald.com
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
