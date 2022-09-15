ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point Game of the Week: Northside Methodist vs Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the Extra Point Game of the Week, Northside Methodist takes on Daleville in a 3A Region Two matchup. Daleville is fresh off its first regular season on the field win since 2019, Northside Methodist enters the game 2-2 in its inaugural season eligible in the AHSAA. Daleville gets its second […]
DALEVILLE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Play of the Night

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The play of the night comes courtesy of the Enterprise Wildcats. Running Back Mykel Johnson catches the ball on a screen pass, gets out of trouble and takes it home free over 50 yards.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members

The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
ANDALUSIA, AL
luvernejournal.com

Luverne High School Homecoming 2022

Luverne High School will host its annual Homecoming festivities on Sept. r 23, 2022. This year’s homecoming theme is “Calling all Tigers… Coming Home to Our Roots.”. The homecoming festivities will begin with a reception honoring the returning Class of 2013 on Friday, Sept. 23rd at 8:15 a.m. in the high school library. Formal presentation of the queen and her court will follow at 9 a.m. in the Samuel M. Carr Gymnasium. The homecoming parade will begin in downtown Luverne at 12 p.m.
LUVERNE, AL
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
wtvy.com

Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
ANDALUSIA, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sand Hills Express

Why one Alabama town erects monuments to the boll weevil

In the center of Enterprise, Alabama, there’s an intersection honoring an insect. “We are one of the few cities in the world where you have, in the middle of town, a pest that’s standing up on a pedestal,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. It demonstrates, he...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

What you see is what you’re going to get!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
OZARK, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Alabama Now

Pedestrian dies days after being struck by drag racing vehicle, Alabama troopers report

State police said an Alabama man has died this week days after he was struck as two cars drag raced on a county road. Alabama state troopers said the single-vehicle wreck involved a pedestrian, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, of Union Springs, was critically injured on September 5 as two vehicles were drag racing on County Road 7 in Bullock County, Alabama, state police said.
UNION SPRINGS, AL

