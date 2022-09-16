ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 14

the truth/
3d ago

them kids have to go to jail, that is disgusting recording a disabled person getting assaulted 😠😡🤬

Reply
12
Valerie
3d ago

another terrible crime. it is scary how easily some kids can attack another. yeah put them in jail with adults and good luck

Reply
7
gravelord nito
3d ago

your not even able to send your child to school and think they'll be safe from harm

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local High School Students Allegedly Assaulted Disabled Individual

Two Lone Star High School students were taken into custody by the Frisco Police Department (FSD) following a report law enforcement received of an assault at the school on Wednesday. The suspects, both students at the school, are accused of injuring a disabled individual, according to police statement. The two...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Lone Star High School students accused of injuring disabled person

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Lone Star High School students were arrested for allegedly injuring a disabled person, according to Frisco police. Law enforcement officials said they were made aware of the alleged assault on Sept. 14, a day after it happened. Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail. "The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable," said Chief David Shilson. "Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty."CBS 11 has reached out to the school district for more information. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting in Haltom City leaves 2 dead, suspects in custody

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting in Haltom City that left two dead.Police said that at about 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18, Haltom City officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bernice Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found that two men had been shot and killed. Witnesses told police that a "disturbance" had broken out before the shooting.The two suspects fled before officers arrived, but detectives were able to identify them and one was arrested this morning. The second suspect was taken into custody by the Haltom City SWAT team just before noon.Neither the victims nor the suspects have been publicly identified. The suspects will be named after they are arraigned by a judge, and the victims after notifying their next of kin.The investigation is ongoing.
HALTOM CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Armed Man Fatally Shot by Security Guard at Dallas 7-Eleven

A man is dead after being shot by a security guard outside a Dallas 7-Eleven Sunday night, police say. Officers were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue just before midnight Monday. When officers arrived, police said they found a man in the front of the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#High School#School Safety#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime#Frisco Isd
dallasexpress.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest

A fight that began as a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an arrest in Mesquite after a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another man, according to police. The road rage incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police believe that both vehicles involved in the road rage were stopped in a parking lot.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Homecoming Football Game, Police Say

Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.
EVERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested After Threat at Everman HS Football Game: Police

Two individuals were arrested and three were detained Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way...
EVERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

‘Sting Operation’ Leads to Arrest

Dallas Police arrested a man on a felony robbery warrant Thursday afternoon, halting traffic along the westbound 5200 block of Spring Valley Road. With guns drawn, police surrounded a silver Kia Sorento on September 15 at around 2 p.m. Officers on the scene described the incident to The Dallas Express as an “investigation” and a “sting operation,” but were unable to share more details.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland Police Make Arrest in Shooting That Caused School Lockouts

Garland police made an arrest in a shooting at a fast-food business that caused nearby schools to go into lockouts. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is stable and in critical condition.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight

Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
MESQUITE, TX
Larry Lease

Brock ISD Being Sued By Family of 6-Year-Old Killed by Bus

Parents are suing Brock ISD after their 6-year-old child was killed by a school bus.Austin Pacheco/Unsplash. While the driver of the school bus was not charged with a crime, the family of a child killed after being hit by the bus is now suing Brock Independent School District. Fox 4 reports Emory Sayre's parents are suing the school district, alleging the district failed to protect their daughter and failed to properly train its bus drivers. Brock ISD released a statement addressing the lawsuit saying:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy