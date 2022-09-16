ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

VIDEO: Springfield firefighters rescue cat stuck on utility pole

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZScyu_0hxN2yej00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters rescued a cat stuck on top of a utility pole Thursday.

Feral cat in Orange tests positive for rabies

According to the fire department, firefighters from Truck-3 group C went out using a ladder fire truck to reach the top of a utility pole where a cat was sitting on the top. The firefighter was able to easy grab the cat and rescue it, then reunite it with the family.

Video is credited to the Springfield Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Orange, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Sports
Orange, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
Orange, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Feral Cats#Utility Pole#Ne Springfield#Streaming Video#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to extinguish a fire on Niagara Street in Springfield. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 12 Niagara Street around 10 a.m. Friday for a reported kitchen fire. He noted that when crews arrived on-scene, they found that the fire was in a closet.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews respond to garage fire in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a one-alarm garage fire on Ware St. in Palmer Friday night. According to Palmer Fire Department dispatchers, crews were dispatched at 6:12 p.m. Monson, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Three Rivers and Ware assisted with the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
PALMER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy