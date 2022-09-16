VIDEO: Springfield firefighters rescue cat stuck on utility pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters rescued a cat stuck on top of a utility pole Thursday.

According to the fire department, firefighters from Truck-3 group C went out using a ladder fire truck to reach the top of a utility pole where a cat was sitting on the top. The firefighter was able to easy grab the cat and rescue it, then reunite it with the family.

Video is credited to the Springfield Fire Department.

