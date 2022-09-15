Read full article on original website
Related
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer Delivers First Look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston
Naomi Ackie makes viewers want to dance with her portrayal of Whitney Houston in the trailer for the upcoming biopic I Want to Dance With Somebody. TriStar Pictures has dropped the first extended look at the film, set to release in theaters on Dec. 21, delivering all the vibrant energy onstage and off that Houston was known for. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, the biopic is being produced by music icon and executive Clive Davis. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely Cameo'Glass Onion' Trailer: 'Knives...
IGN
Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Trailer Out, Film Set to Release in December
There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston. BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by...
toofab.com
I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer -- Naomi Ackie Transforms Into Whitney Houston
According to Sony, the new movie is "a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice," chronicling her early years, rise to fame and "trailblazing life and career." Starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis, the movie hits theaters December 21, 2022.
digitalspy.com
Euphoria and Kissing Booth star lands Elvis role in new movie
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is about to play Elvis Presley for writer-director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll, and begins filming in Toronto this autumn. Deadline reports that...
RELATED PEOPLE
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orlando Bloom Set To Co-Star Opposite David Harbour In ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie For Sony And PlayStation
Orlando Bloom is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. The film stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour. Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023. PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana...
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
'Idol' made Kelly Clarkson a star 20 years ago. Now she's got one on the Walk of Fame
Singer Kelly Clarkson was feted at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 20 years after she was crowned the first 'American Idol' winner.
epicstream.com
Willow Disney+ Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot, Trailers, and Everything We Know
Willow was a fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. In 2022, Disney+ is about to release a series sequel of the film, with Warwick Davis reprising his iconic role. As we wait for the series to premiere, here is everything we know about Disney+’s Willow.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars team up for remake show
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to team up for a new remake series for Amazon. The duo will both appear in Butch and Sundance – based on the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – which is executive produced by Marvel's Joe and Anthony Russo.
Comments / 0