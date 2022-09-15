Three generations of Witherspoons sat down for brunch this weekend and, boy, are those genetics strong! Reese, her mom Betty and her 23-year-old daughter Ava all gathered together and snapped a sweet photo, looking every inch like triplets. “Sunday Brunch crew 💓🍳🥑,” Reese captioned the photo. Fans poured into the comment section to note just how much these three look alike. “3 BEAUTIFUL GENERATIONS ❤️,” one user wrote. Another added: “Awww😍 3 beautiful ladies.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) It’s no secret that Reese and Ava are essentially twins. In an interview with InStyle last...

