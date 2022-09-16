ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Rollin’ on the River happened in downtown Monroe Saturday evening for a big celebration. Citizens joined Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to unveil their new Monroe Main Street and Monroe Downtown logo at the Downtown RiverMarket 30 minutes after the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
MONROE, LA
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
MONROE, LA
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents

MONROE, LA
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean

MONROE, LA
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
MONROE, LA
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales

Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
RUSTON, LA
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett

Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
CROSSETT, AR
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
MONROE, LA
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

STERLINGTON, LA
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
RICHWOOD, LA
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
MONROE, LA
Deputies searching for 2 Ouachita Parish men for Aggravated Burglary and other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the authorities, they continued their search for James Tomlinson on Pea Ridge Arena Road in Dubach, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, […]
RUSTON, LA

