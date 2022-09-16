RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.

