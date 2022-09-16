Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Rollin’ on the River happened in downtown Monroe Saturday evening for a big celebration. Citizens joined Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to unveil their new Monroe Main Street and Monroe Downtown logo at the Downtown RiverMarket 30 minutes after the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
KNOE TV8
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin' on the Riverfront.
Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office holds annual youth fishing tournament
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office held their annual youth fishing tournament. This event is really picking back up after a few-year hiatus due to COVID. Ouachita Parish Sheriffs enjoy being able to put on this tournament for the community. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell told us about this event. “Today […]
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo closed on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed on Sunday, September 18, 2022 for a private event. The zoo will return to its normal hours on Monday, September 19th. For additional information, contact the zoo at (318) 329-2400.
City officials announce major improvements coming to Monroe zoo and Forsythe Park
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During a press conference at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, Monroe mayor Friday Ellis announced new additions coming to the Monroe Zoo and Forsythe Park. City officials hope new exhibits will engage people and improve their encounters with animals.This is only the first phase of the three-part Master Plan. That […]
myarklamiss.com
Quorum unsettled for City Council meeting, postponed until September 26
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–This month’s City Council meeting was set for Thursday, September 8, but with a low council member turnout, the quorum was not met leaving the city with unfinished business. In order to meet the quorum, five out of the eight council members must be present...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales
Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington
Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Cheerleader Challenge Week 3: Carroll Bulldogs boost their school spirit. Updated: 10 hours ago. Week 3 Cheerleader Challenge has Carroll Bulldogs cheerleaders boosting their school spirit in Johnny's Pizza.
KNOE TV8
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
Deputies searching for 2 Ouachita Parish men for Aggravated Burglary and other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Xzavior Darnell Osteen and 30-year-old Xavier Akeem Migel Clark. Osteen is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 9 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as […]
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the authorities, they continued their search for James Tomlinson on Pea Ridge Arena Road in Dubach, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, […]
