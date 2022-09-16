ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Lakeland Gazette

42 ANNUAL LAKE MORTON SWAN ROUNDUP TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 18

The City of Lakeland Parks Division will be on Lake Morton at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18th for the 42nd Annual Swan Roundup. Parks & Recreation employees will be carefully gathering the swans to get them ready for their annual veterinary check-up. The swans will be confined in large holding pens on the south side of the lake for their annual wellness examinations with My Pet’s Animal Hospital that will start the morning of October 19th at 8:00 a.m. The Annual Swan Round-Up allows the City’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department to closely monitor the health and vitality of Lakeland’s swan population.
LAKELAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS- Dade City drive-by shooting injures one

DADE CITY, FLA— Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting which happened in the Withlacoochee Ave. area of Dade City around 5:30 a.m. According to detectives, preliminary investigation suggests that someone in an unknown vehicle drove past a residence and fired several shots at the residence, which struck someone inside. Deputies arrived and did not initially find a victim. However, an adult male with minor, non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound was reported at a nearby hospital and was determined to be the victim. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no additional information at this time. Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
DADE CITY, FL
LkldNow

Expert Says Nolte's Cash Contribution Violated State Statute

Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
dailypaws.com

Sweet Opie Finds a Loving Home After Somehow Spending Over 800 Days in Florida Shelter

It's a bit of a mystery how Opie, a calm, smiley 6-year-old chow chow mix, spent so much time at The Humane Society of St. Lucie County. In fact, according to Shannon Glendinning, the humane society's marketing director, Opie was one of the calmest dogs in the shelter, laying down in his kennel as folks would walk by rather than barking his head off. He was even a playgroup "rock star," getting along famously with the shelter's other pups.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Political theater at its worse

Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
FLORIDA STATE
waltonoutdoors.com

FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries

An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Local News Lakeland Fl

