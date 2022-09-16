DADE CITY, FLA— Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting which happened in the Withlacoochee Ave. area of Dade City around 5:30 a.m. According to detectives, preliminary investigation suggests that someone in an unknown vehicle drove past a residence and fired several shots at the residence, which struck someone inside. Deputies arrived and did not initially find a victim. However, an adult male with minor, non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound was reported at a nearby hospital and was determined to be the victim. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no additional information at this time. Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

DADE CITY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO