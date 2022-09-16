Read full article on original website
Related
42 ANNUAL LAKE MORTON SWAN ROUNDUP TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 18
The City of Lakeland Parks Division will be on Lake Morton at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18th for the 42nd Annual Swan Roundup. Parks & Recreation employees will be carefully gathering the swans to get them ready for their annual veterinary check-up. The swans will be confined in large holding pens on the south side of the lake for their annual wellness examinations with My Pet’s Animal Hospital that will start the morning of October 19th at 8:00 a.m. The Annual Swan Round-Up allows the City’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department to closely monitor the health and vitality of Lakeland’s swan population.
Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections
Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
Wake up Sheriff Grady Judd the program works…. So do it and save taxpayer money
The millions of cats in our homes and in our neighborhoods are not a public health threat. There has not been a confirmed case of cat-to-human rabies transmission in the U.S. in more than 40 years. On top of that, most cases of toxoplasmosis stem from undercooked food, not cats....
Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State
Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salvation Army in Lakeland expanding housing for people experiencing homelessness
Amid a “tsunami of need,” the Salvation Army of west Polk County is expanding to house more families in need of emergency housing in north Lakeland.
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
Outraged at having been sent 50 illegal immigrants from Florida by Ron DeSantis, Martha’s Vineyard has taken ultimate revenge on the governor by shipping 50 Karens to Florida. “Perhaps now DeSantis will think twice before he sullies our pristine white island with brown migrant people,” said Martha’s Vineyard HOA...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS- Dade City drive-by shooting injures one
DADE CITY, FLA— Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting which happened in the Withlacoochee Ave. area of Dade City around 5:30 a.m. According to detectives, preliminary investigation suggests that someone in an unknown vehicle drove past a residence and fired several shots at the residence, which struck someone inside. Deputies arrived and did not initially find a victim. However, an adult male with minor, non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound was reported at a nearby hospital and was determined to be the victim. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no additional information at this time. Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute
Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
fox13news.com
Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailypaws.com
Sweet Opie Finds a Loving Home After Somehow Spending Over 800 Days in Florida Shelter
It's a bit of a mystery how Opie, a calm, smiley 6-year-old chow chow mix, spent so much time at The Humane Society of St. Lucie County. In fact, according to Shannon Glendinning, the humane society's marketing director, Opie was one of the calmest dogs in the shelter, laying down in his kennel as folks would walk by rather than barking his head off. He was even a playgroup "rock star," getting along famously with the shelter's other pups.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
click orlando
Faith leaders speak out against Florida Gov. DeSantis after 2 airplanes of immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard
ORLANDO, Fla. – Faith leaders held a news conference Friday in Orlando to speak out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after two airplanes carrying immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard. The migrants, predominately Venezuelan, were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on flights organized by Florida. Members of...
Political theater at its worse
Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 2