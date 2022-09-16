Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
spotonillinois.com
Home sales during week ending Aug. 20 in McLean County
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in McLean County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 24. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
illinoisnewsroom.org
GOP Champaign County clerk candidate skeptical about 2020 election results
CHAMPAIGN — GOP county clerk candidate Terrence Stuber told The News-Gazette in August, “I don’t know,” when asked if Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. After that remark, Aaron Ammons, a Democrat and the incumbent clerk, accused Stuber of being “unqualified, ill-informed, and unprepared to serve.”
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Coroner releases new information on fatal accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a two vehicle accident earlier this week in rural Peoria County. Coroner Jamie Harwood says 40-year-old William Garrett of Mapleton died late Wednesday night from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Peoria County Sheriff Chris...
Domestic disturbance results in gunfire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on gun charges following fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed following a fight early Sunday morning. Police say Myriece Byrd, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop near Gilbert Avenue and Mission Road on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID card.
wjbc.com
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County deputy sent to hospital after chase, man arrested
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL...
Sheriff’s Office: Gilman fugitive arrested
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening that the search for a fugitive in Gilman is over. Sergeant Eric Starkey said Joel Smith was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, ending a search that lasted 36 hours and involved over 75 members of law enforcement. The search started […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police investigate fatal hotel shooting
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fatal shooting at the Candlewood Suites in Normal is under investigation. Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public. Officers arrived at the hotel around 3:40 a.m. where they found an injured man in the parking lot. The...
Herald & Review
Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death
BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
Comments / 2