Ex-Tijuana soccer star accused of human smuggling to remain in custody

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdVS2_0hxN0H4Q00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Raúl Enríquez Arámbula, the former Tijuana Xolos soccer star now accused of human smuggling, will remain in federal custody in San Diego.

Enríquez had a bail and status review Thursday morning.

But according to his attorney, Anton Vialtsin, his client asked for a “stipulation to detention without prejudice,” reserving the right to come back at a future date and ask for bail.

Former Tijuana soccer star facing migrant smuggling charges

Enríquez, arguably the Xolos’ most successful player and the team’s all-time leading scorer, is accused of trying to smuggle two women in his SUV through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry early Sunday morning.

On Monday, he was charged in San Diego federal court with immigrant smuggling.

According to the federal complaint, Enríquez told officers he didn’t know how the two women got into his vehicle.

When pressed about whether his client still stands by this statement, Vialtsin said “sometimes statements can be misinterpreted.”

Border Report was also told Enríquez is “hanging in there, nobody likes to be in detention.”

Vialtsin said Enríquez is due in court for arraignment on Oct. 11.

Enríquez last played for the Juarez Bravos from 2016-2018 in the border city of Juarez.

