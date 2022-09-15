ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks and former Jets safety Jamal Adams likely out for season with quad injury

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ib7cW_0hxN0FIy00

The Seahawks placed former Jets safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve Thursday with a quadriceps tendon injury suffered during Monday’s win over the Denver Broncos. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Adams is unlikely to play again this season.

Adams suffered the injury during the second quarter while attempting to tackle Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He was later carted off the field. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called the injury “serious” following the game Monday.

Adams started his third season in Seattle after being traded to the Seahawks just before training camp in 2020 for two first-round picks and a third-round pick, as well as safety Bradley McDougald.

New York used their acquired picks from Seattle in 2021 (Nos. 23 and 86) as well as No. 66 to move up to No. 14 to select USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. They then used the No. 10 pick in 2022 to select Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Adams has missed time in all three seasons as a Seahawk, including four in 2020, five in 2021 and now likely 16 in 2022. Adams is under contract for three more years. $2.56 million of his $11 million salary becomes guaranteed five days after Super Bowl LVII.

