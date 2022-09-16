Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Meth, cash, gun seized from Laurel County motel room
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A joint drug investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a gun and more from a Laurel County motel room. According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of...
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Charges
Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
police1.com
Good Samaritans assist officers in finding suspect after chief’s public plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the community worked together to help officers catch a fleeing suspect just days after Lexington (Ky.) Police Chief Lawrence Weathers pleaded with the public to “be involved in public safety.”. LEX 18 reported that good Samaritans told officers which direction the suspect was...
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
foxlexington.com
Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
foxlexington.com
Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects
On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
k105.com
Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation
A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WKYT 27
Sheriff: Man shot by wife multiple times in ‘domestic altercation’
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 5:30 on Fairview Road Wednesday evening. When deputies got to the scene, they found that 71-year-old Claudius Blevins was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning. It happened just...
clayconews.com
Somerset Woman Arrested After Narcotics Seized During Traffic Stop On Kentucky 90 In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Sheriff Tim Catron the Sheriff's Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway...
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Arrests Man Allegedly Responsible for Violent Home Invasion that Occurred in February
Kentucky State Police on Tuesday announced in a news release that a man allegedly responsible for a violent home invasion that took place in February has been arrested. 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was accused of entering a home in February and shooting a man. Kentucky State Police said Lamb, in the...
Comments / 0