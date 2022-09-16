ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

WTVQ

Meth, cash, gun seized from Laurel County motel room

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A joint drug investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, a gun and more from a Laurel County motel room. According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Charges

Two individuals are currently facing several charges following a drug investigation on Friday morning. Officials searched a Laurel County motel room shortly after 3:00 AM. The search uncovered approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun, and other drug-related items. 40-year-old Bradley Justin Lawson and 37-year-old Amy...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police searching for escaped inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
foxlexington.com

Clark County Animal Shelter temporarily changing office hours

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter is experiencing temporary changes to its office hours. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the animal shelter said they will be open by appointment only from Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 as shelter employees undergo annual training. Normal business hours will resume on Sept. 27.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects

On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation

A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Sheriff: Man shot by wife multiple times in ‘domestic altercation’

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 5:30 on Fairview Road Wednesday evening. When deputies got to the scene, they found that 71-year-old Claudius Blevins was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
wymt.com

Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
MANCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY

