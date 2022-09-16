Read full article on original website
West Virginia man shot in altercation, say authorities
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the […]
Investigation underway into Alum Creek shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Kanawha County. Troopers responded to a home on Toms Fork in Alum Creek to investigate a reported shooting. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and another person had an altercation at the residence. The suspect shot the 27-year-old using a .22-caliber gun.
Citations issued for illegal deer kill during Charleston urban deer hunt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a person faces thousands of dollars in replacement costs after illegally killing a deer during Charleston’s urban deer hunt. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you support or oppose urban deer hunts. Take our poll below. Police said...
State Police are investigating a shooting incident
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Trooper T. C Hurley, along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment, responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia, about a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s...
Arrest made in Wyoming Street murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting death in Charleston but are still looking for the man they’ve identified as the shooter. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder. She was allegedly driving the car that took Tyran Gray...
Stabbing sends one person to the hospital
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
Side-by-side crash sends five people to the hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ)-The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-n-run involving an side-by-side and car. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday along Quick Road just south of Coco Road. Srgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff”s Office said a vehicle driving along the road rear-ended...
UPDATE: Missing Hurricane Juvenile Found
UPDATE: HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenage juvenile reported missing in the Hurricane area has reportedly been located. A statement released by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, who was active in engaging the public regarding the missing juvenile, indicates that the teenager has been found unharmed. “[The] missing juvenile was...
Citations issued after deer illegally killed
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
One injured in Lincoln County shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side. Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department. Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot...
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected passing of K-9 Nero
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Nero passed away suddenly today, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an medical emergency. Nero joined the CCSO in 2018 and has been honorably serving Cabell County and its citizens […]
West Virginia man arrested for terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to kill physician
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia man was arrested on terroristic threats charges Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, according to Captain R.A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff of the West Virginia State Police. On Tuesday, September 13, at approximately 4:48 pm, Trooper J. R. Wellman received a call from […]
Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
Woman sentenced to prison for drug crime
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — a woman was sentenced recently to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston sold more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm to an […]
Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
