Lavalette, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man shot in altercation, say authorities

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the […]
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway into Alum Creek shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Kanawha County. Troopers responded to a home on Toms Fork in Alum Creek to investigate a reported shooting. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man and another person had an altercation at the residence. The suspect shot the 27-year-old using a .22-caliber gun.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Citations issued for illegal deer kill during Charleston urban deer hunt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a person faces thousands of dollars in replacement costs after illegally killing a deer during Charleston’s urban deer hunt. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you support or oppose urban deer hunts. Take our poll below. Police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

State Police are investigating a shooting incident

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Trooper T. C Hurley, along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment, responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia, about a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the suspect’s...
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrest made in Wyoming Street murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sept. 9 shooting death in Charleston but are still looking for the man they’ve identified as the shooter. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder. She was allegedly driving the car that took Tyran Gray...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Side-by-side crash sends five people to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WSAZ)-The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-n-run involving an side-by-side and car. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday along Quick Road just south of Coco Road. Srgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff”s Office said a vehicle driving along the road rear-ended...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing Hurricane Juvenile Found

UPDATE: HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenage juvenile reported missing in the Hurricane area has reportedly been located. A statement released by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, who was active in engaging the public regarding the missing juvenile, indicates that the teenager has been found unharmed. “[The] missing juvenile was...
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Citations issued after deer illegally killed

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An individual has been cited with several violations pertaining to an illegal deer kill following a complaint. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police indicate that, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran received a complaint of an illegally killed deer in Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One injured in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Woman arrested in connection with Charleston murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman was arrested Friday night in connection with the death of a man who was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side. Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Charleston Police Department. Investigators say, Norman Sweeney, 49 was shot...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Correctional officer dedicates life to helping inmates succeed

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The job of a correctional officer can be challenging and full of risk, but it can also be rewarding as they help inmates return to society. “I want everyone to be successful. I just want the world to be easier,” said corrections officer Casey Wagoner at Western Regional Jail.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woman sentenced to prison for drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — a woman was sentenced recently to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston sold more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm to an […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Accident in Mason County claims a life.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
MASON COUNTY, WV

