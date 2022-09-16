Read full article on original website
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Football: Union City sees trio of rushers hit 100 yards in win over Montclair (WATCH)
Head coach Wilbur Valdez’s postgame words fired up Union City’s entire roster, which looked ready for four more quarters of football against the Mounties if it were up to them. The Soaring Eagles brought their lunch pail to Woodman Field and left with a 31-7 victory on Saturday...
No. 8 Irvington shuts out Columbia - Football recap
CJ Pittman threw two first quarter touchdowns as Irvington, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 40-0 victory over Columbia in Irvington. After Rutgers-bound Fahmah Toure opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run for Irvington (4-0), Pittman, a junior connected with Kareem Corey for a 31-yard TD pass, then hit Notre Dame-bound Adon Shuler for a 41-yard TD pas to make it 20-0 in the first quarter.
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange
It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Passaic Tech’s defense shines again in win over No. 13 West Orange
The aesthetics don’t matter for Passaic Tech. For years, the calling card for the program has been a strong defense buoyed by a strong running attack on offense. It had followed that recipe through the first three games of the season, with its defense playing at an elite level- surrendering just 10 points in those games.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Hillside opportunistic in first half, dominant in second to post shutout over Roselle
Barris Grant has always ingrained in his players the importance of controlling the three key aspects of the game - offense, defense, special teams - in order to develop a winning attitude and tradition. His Comets did a commendable job of successfully tending to the categories of defense and special...
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 3
Friday night was a big one in Essex County for a couple old William Paterson University teammates from the early 1980s, Bloomfield head coach Mike Carter and Barringer head coach Dave McCombs. Carter earned his 135th career win that evening as his Bengals edged Livingston, 33-26, and McCombs picked up...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Former Jets head coach fired again
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers
So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
Mets begin interviewing candidates to replace Sandy Alderson
Sandy Alderson’s time as president of the New York Mets is coming to an end. He will step down as soon as the Mets find his replacement. And that process has begun.
Gov. Murphy announces purchase of rail line for Essex-Hudson Greenway
The dream of creating a miles long state park that stretches through Hudson and Essex County may come to fruition after the governor of New Jersey announced the acquisition of the rail line needed to make it reality. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Sept. 15 the acquisition of nine miles...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Signing ex-Yankees reliever was a ‘coup’ for Mets’ Billy Eppler
Adam Ottavino has stepped up for the New York Mets this year. So he's making Billy Eppler look good for signing the 36-year-old to a one-year contract back in March.
