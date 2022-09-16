ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Irvington shuts out Columbia - Football recap

CJ Pittman threw two first quarter touchdowns as Irvington, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 40-0 victory over Columbia in Irvington. After Rutgers-bound Fahmah Toure opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run for Irvington (4-0), Pittman, a junior connected with Kareem Corey for a 31-yard TD pass, then hit Notre Dame-bound Adon Shuler for a 41-yard TD pas to make it 20-0 in the first quarter.
Football: Randolph survives against East Orange

It was a nail-biter in East Orange as Randolph survived against East Orange 34-27 behind a three-touchdown day from Stephen Petruziello. Stephen Petruzziello’s two-yard touchdown run put Randolph (3-0) ahead 34-14 early in the fourth quarter before East Orange (0-3) answered back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kyree Fisher to Joshua Richards to cut the deficit to 13.
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Kelly Elementary School in West Orange welcomes new principal

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Longtime educator David Marion has been named the new principal of Kelly Elementary School in West Orange. He began work in mid-August to prepare for the start of the new school year. Marion, a Verona resident, worked in the Dover School District for 20 years...
Cubs release N.J. native after he clears waivers

So much for Sweet Home Chicago. The Cubs released infielder Frank Schwindel Sunday after he cleared waivers. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. Per MLB.com:. Schwindel burst onto the scene for the Cubs in 2021 (1.002 OPS in 56 games), but struggled this season (.635 OPS in 75 games) and was recently playing at Triple-A.
