Greenville, NC

WNCT

ECU announces student section to be named Clark Family Boneyard; Parking lot to be named 'The Shook Lot'

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard. The Clark Family made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan football team loses second straight, 26-14 to Beddingfield

OCEAN — The Croatan football team lost its second straight game on Friday, falling at home to Beddingfield 26-14. The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter but gave up 20 straight in the second to see the momentum get taken away for good. The Bruins (2-3) scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap their second straight win.
WILSON, NC
Greenville, NC
Basketball
Greenville, NC
College Basketball
State
Indiana State
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville native changing lives through magazine, outreach

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Raising money to help inmates find faith through a magazine given out at prisons was the goal of the Night of Hope event held by Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson on Thursday night. Johnson, a world champion water skier, author and international speaker, started the Victorious Living Magazine in 2013. Through […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Person
Lauren Cox
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 14, 15 & 16

Evelyn McCaffity, 90, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18th at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. John Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
KINSTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
#Baylor University#Ecu
wraltechwire.com

Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center

GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
GOLDSBORO, NC
abcnews4.com

911 Calls from Northside High School stabbing released

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities released the part of the 911 call placed the morning of the deadly stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville September 1st. In the redacted audio, which is about 26 minutes long, you can hear dispatchers sending crews to the high school in response to a fight that broke out, leading to the stabbing that killed one student and injured another.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
WNCT

Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus

WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Ma's Hot Dog House in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
KINSTON, NC

