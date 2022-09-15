Read full article on original website
ECU announces student section to be named Clark Family Boneyard; Parking lot to be named ‘The Shook Lot’
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard. The Clark Family made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by […]
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
WITN
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan football team loses second straight, 26-14 to Beddingfield
OCEAN — The Croatan football team lost its second straight game on Friday, falling at home to Beddingfield 26-14. The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter but gave up 20 straight in the second to see the momentum get taken away for good. The Bruins (2-3) scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap their second straight win.
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
WITN
Greenville native changing lives through magazine, outreach
GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Raising money to help inmates find faith through a magazine given out at prisons was the goal of the Night of Hope event held by Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson on Thursday night. Johnson, a world champion water skier, author and international speaker, started the Victorious Living Magazine in 2013. Through […]
UNC and ECU police investigating alleged drink tampering and reported assaults
Both incidents at the schools reportedly happened at the start of the fall semester, according to the police on each campus.
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 14, 15 & 16
Evelyn McCaffity, 90, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 18th at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. John Thompson Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
WITN
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the Jacksonville community came together Thursday night for a town hall meeting to discuss safety. The gathering comes two weeks after the fatal stabbing at Northside High School. Jacksonville parent Anthony Sloane says talking directly to the youth about their perspectives will ultimately provide...
wraltechwire.com
Snack company selects Goldsboro for East Coast manufacturing center
GOLDSBORO – There’s about to be a lot more tasty snacks coming through North Carolina’s economy as SunTree Snack Foods selected Goldsboro for an east coast manufacturing center this week. SunTree is a producer of “on-trend snack nuts” as well as trail mixes and other snack products...
abcnews4.com
911 Calls from Northside High School stabbing released
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities released the part of the 911 call placed the morning of the deadly stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville September 1st. In the redacted audio, which is about 26 minutes long, you can hear dispatchers sending crews to the high school in response to a fight that broke out, leading to the stabbing that killed one student and injured another.
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Riverside High School student charged with bringing gun to campus
WILLIAMSTON, N.C (WNCT) – A Riverside High School student was taken in custody by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. An anonymous tip was shared with school officials regarding a potential weapon on the campus. According, to Martin County School’s policy, administrations conducted a search of a vehicle that matched the tip information. During […]
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
