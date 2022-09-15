OCEAN — The Croatan football team lost its second straight game on Friday, falling at home to Beddingfield 26-14. The Cougars led 14-0 after the first quarter but gave up 20 straight in the second to see the momentum get taken away for good. The Bruins (2-3) scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap their second straight win.

