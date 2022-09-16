ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliffside Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head

NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Red Raiders
Daily Voice

SUV Slams Into Tree In Glen Rock

No injuries were reported after an SUV slammed into a tree in Glen Rock. The female driver screamed at a photographer not to take pictures following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Cornwall Road near Fairmount Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neither she nor a young boy in the backseat were...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town

Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey, you’re changing. Introducing Mosaic.

This fall, many schools will close for Diwali or Eid al-Fitr. This winter, children will dress in bright red and gold costumes and perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And in late spring, New Jersey will celebrate its second official Juneteenth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more

Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy