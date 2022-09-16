Read full article on original website
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
SUV Slams Into Tree In Glen Rock
No injuries were reported after an SUV slammed into a tree in Glen Rock. The female driver screamed at a photographer not to take pictures following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Cornwall Road near Fairmount Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 18. Neither she nor a young boy in the backseat were...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates picked 6th in Big East, Dan Hurley expects ‘street fight,’ Shaheen Holloway targets top recruits
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
Senior Fair Lawn Driver Hospitalized Following Crash At Busy Glen Rock Intersection
A senior driver from Fair Lawn was hospitalized following a crash at a busy Glen Rock intersection. The victim was conscious and alert while being tended to by police and EMTs from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after her Honda Civic collided with a Jeep Commander at the corner of Maple and Glen avenues around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town
Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
New Jersey, you’re changing. Introducing Mosaic.
This fall, many schools will close for Diwali or Eid al-Fitr. This winter, children will dress in bright red and gold costumes and perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And in late spring, New Jersey will celebrate its second official Juneteenth.
Devils’ Jack Hughes on Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason, coach Lindy Ruff, Luke Hughes, more
Jack Hughes had an eventful summer. The 21-year-old star Devils center spent time in Michigan with brothers Quinn –– a defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks –– and Luke –– New Jersey’s No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. While in Michigan, the Hughes family played competitive golf matches and relaxed –– which was the perfect way to unwind ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
One dead, another seriously injured in N.J. shooting, officials say
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Paterson Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Paterson police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. near Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, officials said. Officers located two gunshot victims, a...
