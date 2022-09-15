Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
Patrick Swayze’s Wife Says He’d Have Put ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel In A Corner
Patrick Swayze famously starred alongside Jennifer Grey in 1987’s Dirty Dancing, which was followed by a 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While Havana Nights serves as a prequel, it featured a cameo by Swayze, and the series is due for yet another entry due out in 2024. Swayze...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Jen and Ben’s Second Wedding Was Full of Affleck Family Drama
Sometimes once just isn’t good enough. After an intimate July wedding reception in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating again—this time with an elaborate weekend-long Georgia bash. The event featured the singer in an extravagant Ralph Lauren white gown with a 20-foot-long train, a fireworks display by a lake on the property, and an air-conditioned port-a-potty, according to Glamour and Fox News. The outdoor wedding, held at Affleck’s plantation home in Riceboro, was riddled with star-studded appearances, including friend Matt Damon and Jay and Silent Bob stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. But all was not sunshine and roses for Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. The groom’s brother, Casey Affleck, was unable to attend the ceremony due to “parental obligations at home,” reported People. And on Friday, the couple were spotted outside of a Savannah hospital after the groom’s mother reportedly fell off a dock, cutting her leg open, according to Daily Mail, whose anonymous source described the incident as “not serious.”
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
Colin Farrell Recalls Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon
Colin Farrell offered some insight into his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor at Thursday’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” the actor said. Farrell and the late Hollywood legend became friends during the final years of her life. She died at age 79 in 2011. Farrell also recalled a turbulent time in his life when he hadn’t been in touch with Taylor for about five weeks. “She said, ‘Why didn’t you call?’” the star of the...
Popculture
Kate Winslet Hospitalized After On-Set Accident
Kate Winslet was rushed to a hospital after an on-set accident in Croatia this weekend. Winslet, 46, was filming Lee, a historical drama about a journalist during World War II, at the time. She is not expected to miss any time filming. The Titanic star was only taken to a...
Brittany Snow and Husband Tyler Stanaland Split: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Costars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and More Celebs React
Supportive friends. Many of Brittany Snow’s costars — including the ladies of Pitch Perfect — have reached out to the actress after she and husband Tyler Stanaland announced their split. On Wednesday, September 14, the American Dreams alum, 36, and the Selling the OC star, 33, revealed...
CNET
'Elvis' Review: Over-the-top Biopic Coming to HBO Max
Elvis is heading to HBO Max on Friday, and with it comes an extravaganza of the King's music as well as the overindulgence of a Baz Luhrmann epic. I recommend going in with the knowledge that Elvis Presley's whirlwind life was an overwhelming blur and, for better or worse, so is the film.
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 10, followed by opening in theaters one week later. It’s one of the rare films where critics and general audiences given it a similarly positive reception, with a 95% critics score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even pulled off an “A+”...
brides.com
Drew Barrymore Says Britney Spears Skipped One Traditional Wedding Detail
When Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022, the wedding was a small but star-studded event. Celebrities, such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore were all in attendance, and some of the singer's friends are sharing details about the day.
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says
During her time in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released new photos of its Season 31 Dancing with the Stars cast appropriately dressed for the ballroom. The photos show the celebrities with the pro dancers they have been partnered with wearing colorful, coordinating outfits. This season will see fitness model and actor Joseph...
