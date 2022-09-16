California’s open meeting law treads fine line between free speech and disruptive behavior

Read full article on original website
Mark Bradford
3d ago
Wasn’t the 2020 summer riots considered disruptive behavior? What a double standard this country has created, unbelievable!
Reply(2)
15
Related
California’s Newsom signs bill that cracks down on hate crime
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed a bill aimed at cracking down on hate crimes and protecting minority communities in the Golden State. In a statement from the governor’s office, AB 2282 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda creates equal penalties for burning crosses and using swastikas and nooses. Currently, burning a cross carries a lighter penalty than the other two offenses.
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
No on Proposition 30 leader discusses opposition to the divisive ballot measure
(Inside California Politics) — ‘Vote No on Proposition 30’ campaign manager Matt Rodriguez joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to explain why he believes Proposition 30 should fail. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 Million dollars. Governor Newsom this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
The Shortest Bill to Reach Gov. Newsom’s Desk this Year
Obviously, a bill that makes a one-or two-word change in the law could be significant. For example, a bill that changes a discretionary “may” to a mandatory “shall” could have important implications in an area of law, even though the bill would represent a one-word change in the law.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs legislation to support veterans harmed by 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' policy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that he has signed legislation to assist LGBTQ+ veterans discharged under the Clinton administration's “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. The policy prohibited gay men and lesbians from serving openly in the military until it was repealed under the Obama administration.
California 1st with law protecting children's online privacy
California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids' safety first by barring them from profiling children.
Voters Push to Switch Local Redistricting from Politicians to Independent Panels
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
RELATED PEOPLE
New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
KSBW.com
Newsom, Dahle to debate in late October ahead of election for California Governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican State Senator Brian Dahle are slated to debate for the California Governor's race in late October, Dahle confirmed Friday. Dahle told KCRA 3 the debate will happen either Oct. 23 or Oct. 25. The campaigns were still working on nailing...
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newson Signs Bill on Juror Travel Reimbursement Pay Increase
A bill that would increase juror pay through more driving and public transportation reimbursement was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), will change the 34 cents a mile reimbursement for jurors driving in from just one way into court to both coming into court and leaving court for the day. Those who use public transportation to get to the courthouse will also now be reimbursed for their travel. Courts will partner with with public transit operators to provide this no-cost service or to determine an alternate method of reimbursement up to a daily maximum of $12, as long as the courthouse is within a reasonable distance from the nearest public transit station.
Drought-Wracked California Allows Oil Companies to Use High-Quality Water. But Regulators’ Error-Strewn Records Make Accurate Accounting Nearly Impossible
Last month, with California in the grips of a megadrought, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan centered on “the acute need to conserve water” in the face of a drier, hotter future caused by climate change. The plan outlines actions to “transform water management” and calls on California residents to step up and do their part to conserve water.
State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law
Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
Bakersfield Channel
Bill aims to make things right for veterans who were dishonorably discharged under 'Don't ask don't tell.'
(KERO) — Governor Newsom signing a bill in hopes of making things right for California veterans who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The new legislation, AB 325, aims to help those veterans who were dishonorably discharged under 'Don't ask don't tell.'. 'Don't ask don't tell' was repealed back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
Santa Clara County to begin providing Narcan to schools for use during opioid emergencies
Santa Clara County supervisors have cleared the way for local high schools to begin distributing Narcan, the medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses in emergencies. Per request of supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee, the county Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) analyzed options to increase naloxone kits to high-priority populations like young people, students and unhoused residents, and specifically on ways to partner with the Santa Clara County Office of Education.
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 16