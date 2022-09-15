Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Dental work is so metal in a new campaign from Digitas and Delta Dental. “Long Live Smile Power” showcases that having dental insurance and a healthy smile is for everyone, even rock stars on the go. The campaign centers on a metal band’s photo shoot to promote its upcoming tour. While the photographer directs them to look menacing to align with their musical image, the band members can’t stop showing off their smiles—because they’re now covered by Delta Dental. The mockumentary features the band Mölar.
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
AdWeek
CBS Correspondent Jamie Yuccas to Anchor Streaming KCAL AM News
Jamie Yuccas has been named one of the anchors of the local morning news expected to launch this fall on KCAL and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture: Staying Culturally Relevant as a Brand Today
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Dr. Marcus Collins joins Matt Britton to discuss how...
AdWeek
Snapchat: How to Add a Poll to a Post
Snapchat allows users to add polls to their posts in the social networking application. Users can type their...
AdWeek
Adweek Teams With Produ and Circulo Creativo to Honor Hispanic Creatives in Marketing
All year, Latin media company Produ and nonprofit Circulo Creativo USA provide platforms for today's biggest Hispanic and Latinx talents in marketing and entertainment. This Hispanic Heritage Month, the two are continuing their collective mission to celebrate culture-shifting creativity through a new profile series created in partnership with Adweek.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: The Power of Qualitative Data in Marketing
In this week's episode of Brave Commerce, Antoine Borde, vp...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants
These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the "Prince of Reggaeton"—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald's. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
AdWeek
YouTube Partner Program Will Welcome Shorts Creators in Early 2023
YouTube detailed several monetization options for creators on its platform at its inaugural Made on YouTube event in...
AdWeek
Beam Suntory Appoints Leo Burnett Global AOR for Jim Beam
Leo Burnett is back with Beam, Jim Beam. Beam Suntory has named Leo Burnett its global creative agency of record for top-selling bourbon brand Jim Beam. The agency will develop a new global positioning and creative platform for the iconic bourbon. "As our flagship Jim Beam looks to the next...
AdWeek
Insider Intelligence: Trust in Social Platforms Continues to Erode
Trust in social platforms continues to erode, according to the new Digital Trust Benchmark 2022 report from Insider...
AdWeek
NBC Brings Back Golden Globes Following HFPA Backlash
Following backlash, controversy and a year off the air, NBC is bringing back the Golden Globes.
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Chef and Restaurateur JJ Johnson
On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Joseph "JJ" Johnson....
AdWeek
Jessie McGuire Named First-Ever Managing Partner of ThoughtMatter
Jessie McGuire has been named the first-ever managing partner of New York-based brand design studio ThoughtMatter. Formerly ThoughtMatter's managing director, McGuire has been instrumental in helping the studio more than double in size, growing its creative and strategic capabilities. McGuire has led work for cultural institutions including Yerba Buena...
AdWeek
Meta Details Several Creator-Focused Updates to Facebook Pages
Meta introduced several updates Tuesday aimed at helping creators on Facebook maximize the effectiveness of their pages.
AdWeek
Discord: How to Pause Invites on Mobile
Discord allows servers to pause invites, which will prevent new users from joining a server using its existing...
AdWeek
Thursday Night Football Is a Subscriber Success for Prime Video
Amazon’s first broadcast of Thursday Night Football was a smashing success. CNBC reports a record number of new Prime Video subscribers signed up over a three-hour period, surpassing similar times on Prime Day or other significant shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. According to the news outlet, the info comes from a memo to staff from Jay Marine, global head of Amazon’s sports division.
NFL・
AdWeek
Twitter Users Can Now Remind Themselves to Add Descriptions to Images
Twitter has begun rolling out prompts to remind its users that not all of them experience images in...
