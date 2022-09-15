well since she had three babies consecutively one after another not allowing her body to rest and heal she probably is a mental mess with postpartum depression stop having babies.
I really like them, finally a babysitter girl, now take a break from having more children at least while the little ones are in diapers! Good luck!
I couldn't have said it better myself... She needs to STOP! and try to heal both mentally and physically... Not trying to sound harsh, however, I don't believe crying on social media is helping her situation or helping the thousands of other woman whose connecting with her ...It's depressing watching her go through this pain... reaching out to a professional may be the right fit for her... I hope counseling is a option for her and Alexis...Good luck on your journey to a healthy new beginning, especially for the babies... 🙏🙏🙏
