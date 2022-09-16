ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game vs. Georgia Tech

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftdaf_0hxMy9Yx00

The Rebels are breaking out a helmet design that hasn't been seen since 2018.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Three weeks into the season, the Ole Miss Rebels are utilizing their third different helmet design when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Rebels are going with the white lids they wore during Week 1 against the Troy Trojans, but instead of the blue and red decals, they are returning to the plain red versions that were used during the 2018 season. This helmet design first saw the field when Ole Miss faced Texas Tech in 2018.

To go with the white lids, Ole Miss will be wearing its primary road jersey and plain white pants. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans for Saturday.

The last time Ole Miss wore uniforms similar to these, the white pants featured two red stripes down the side, but the white pant option has been reverted to plain in recent seasons. This marks the first time in school history that the Rebels have donned a different helmet design in each of its first three games of a season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSHtC_0hxMy9Yx00

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC. As of this writing, the Rebels are favored by 16 points in the matchup according to the SI SportsBook.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Oxford, GA
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Three takeaways from the Ole Miss win in Atlanta

Ole Miss did what we thought they would, defeating Georgia Tech 42-0 inside Bobby Dodd Stadium here in Atlanta. What might surprise many was the way Ole Miss went about beating its ACC foe is just how well the Ole Miss defense would play. Rushing attack? Passing attack? Both were on point and the Rebels rolled, heading back to Oxford a perfect 3-0 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Texas Tech#Combination#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Abc
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss moves up four spots in Associated Press Top 25, Coaches Poll

Eight SEC teams are in this week’s top 25: Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (8), Arkansas (10), Tennessee (11), Ole Miss (16), Florida (20), and A&M (23). Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired

College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Asks ‘Where Are You Going?’ in Latest TV Commercial

The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots on campus and in Oxford, showing viewers where leaders are made and legacies are born. “There is an energy and a vibrancy that you can feel at Ole...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Bancroft Fund Commits $1 Million to University of Mississippi Accountancy Building

Gift continues foundation’s support of university, names classroom in new facility. A $1 million gift from the Joseph C. Bancroft Charitable & Educational Fund will name a large first-floor classroom in the Patterson School of Accountancy‘s new building at the University of Mississippi. “The Bancroft Charitable Fund has...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Student, teacher, recognized by Hernando Rotary

Photo: From left are Hernando Rotary Club member Kyli Rains Collins, club president Will Brown, Student of the Month Peyton Williamson, Teacher of the Month Holly Neel, and principal Duane Case. (Courtesy photo) The Hernando Rotary Club recently presented its Student and Teacher of the Month award to student Peyton...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Daily Mississippian

Review: Scotty McCreery uses southern charm on audience at The Lyric

As my friends and I walked up to The Lyric to watch Scotty McCreery on Sept. 9, I took notice of a handful of things. For starters, Scotty McCreery has some dedicated — and I mean dedicated — fans. With a home game less than 24 hours away, Oxford’s Square was packed with people and void of parking. I have to believe most of the cars were for McCreery, as there was a line wrapping all the way around the side of the venue with a sea of umbrellas acting as canvases to stop the pouring rain.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County

Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy