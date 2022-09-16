Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game vs. Georgia Tech

The Rebels are breaking out a helmet design that hasn't been seen since 2018.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Three weeks into the season, the Ole Miss Rebels are utilizing their third different helmet design when they face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Rebels are going with the white lids they wore during Week 1 against the Troy Trojans, but instead of the blue and red decals, they are returning to the plain red versions that were used during the 2018 season. This helmet design first saw the field when Ole Miss faced Texas Tech in 2018.

To go with the white lids, Ole Miss will be wearing its primary road jersey and plain white pants. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans for Saturday.

The last time Ole Miss wore uniforms similar to these, the white pants featured two red stripes down the side, but the white pant option has been reverted to plain in recent seasons. This marks the first time in school history that the Rebels have donned a different helmet design in each of its first three games of a season.

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech are slated to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC. As of this writing, the Rebels are favored by 16 points in the matchup according to the SI SportsBook.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .